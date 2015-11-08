Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 12:08 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Outage Plunges Isla Vista, Western Goleta Into Darkness

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | November 8, 2015

A major power outage struck western Goleta and Isla Vista late Sunday night, plunging thousands of customers into darkness. 

The power went off at about 10:30 p.m., flickered back on, then went out again.

All of Isla Vista was reported to be in the dark, along with areas to the west, including the Camino Real Marketplace, Ellwood and neighborhoods north of Highway 101.

More than 9,200 customers were affected initially, but power was restored to all but 1,600 by 11 p.m., Southern California Edison spokesman Robert Villegas said. 

The cause was some kind of "equipment issue" and power was restored to everyone else by 6 a.m. Monday, he said.

There were reports of a blown transformer in the area of Ellwood Station Road or Glen Annie Road and Hollister Avenue, but that could not be confirmed.

Additional details were not immediately available.

