Outages Keep PG&E Crews Busy In Santa Maria Valley

Advice

A number of power outages in the Santa Maria Valley kept Pacific Gas and Electric Company crews busy Monday.

More than 60 people were without electricity near East Alvin Avenue due to a damaged equipment on a utility pole, according to PG&E, with crews on scene working to fix the problem.

Power was lost at approximately 1:40 p.m. with expectations it will be back on by 6 p.m.

A number of other smaller and shorter outages were reported in the area Monday.

As of 11:30 a.m., PG&E reported 1,100 customers affected by outages in northern Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo counties, PG&E spokesman Blair Jones said.

By 3 p.m., the number had fallen to 170, with a large segment of those affected being in Santa Maria.

More than 90 minutes, power had been restored to all but 10 customers, he said.

The outages are predominantly weather-related, he added.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.