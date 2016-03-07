Outbuilding Destroyed by Flames East of Santa Maria

Santa Barbara County firefighters responded late Monday night to an outbuilding that was engulfed in flames east of Santa Maria.

The fire on the 1900 block of Cambridge Way was reported shortly after 10:30 p.m., according the fire dispatchers.

The first crews on scene reported smoke pouring from the structure, and subsequent reports indicated it was a 20-by-20-foot shed.

All occupants were reported to be out of the structure, and no injuries were reported, according to fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

County crews were assisted in battling the blaze by firefighters from the city of Santa Maria.

The shed, which "was pretty much a total loss," was in an orchard 50-75 feet from a house, which was not damaged, Zaniboni said.

Cause of the fire was unknown; an investigator was dispatched to the scene, Zaniboni added.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.