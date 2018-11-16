Pixel Tracker

La Cumbre Junior High School Brings Edible Garden, Outdoor Classroom to Fruition

The space was inspired by the vision of Jo Ann Caines, a former principal and teacher who died in June

La Cumbre Junior High School garden Click to view larger
Seventh-grade students at La Cumbre Junior High School prepare food grown in the school’s new garden and outdoor learning area. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | November 16, 2018 | 7:00 p.m.

Students at La Cumbre Junior High School are learning about making healthy food choices and growing food, contributing to food production in their community and nurturing plants.

This week, Santa Barbara Unified School District officials, community members and students celebrated the new school garden and outdoor learning environment.

The edible garden on the school campus is bursting with plants and fresh organic vegetables and fruits for students’ meals.

The outdoor classroom features seating with shade for more than 40 people, food production raised beds, a pollinator, herb and native plant gardens, aeroponic tower gardens, large-scale vermicomposting and more. 

The size of the garden is about 8,000 square feet, and it includes a multilayered “forest” of food. It’s also wheelchair accessible.

“I like all of the plants, and it’s all green,” seventh-grade student Arlene Miguel, 12, said of the garden.

The space was inspired by the vision of Jo Ann Caines, a former principal and teacher who died in June. She was 70.

“She knew exactly what she wanted in this space,” said Catherine Brozowski, executive director of the Santa Barbara-based Audacious Foundation. “She knew that students thrive when they are outside and surrounded by greenery.”

The garden is courtesy of funding from Audacious Foundation.

La Cumbre Junior High School garden
The new school garden is flourishing. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

LifeSource Project Inc. and the Santa Barbara school district's Facilities and Modernization Department facilitated the garden’s design and installation.

“This garden is brand new,” said Ramsey Cronk of Santa Barbara-based Life Source Landscape. “Come back over the years and see it evolve. Next year this time, the fence will be covered with edible vines.” 

The instructional curriculum is provided by Explore Ecology, an environmental education and arts nonprofit organization in Santa Barbara.

Alex Bereda, Explore Ecology's education director, said gardens make science come alive for young learners, and native gardens promote an understanding of the natural environment. It’s a place to encourage students to experiment, and the outdoor space also shows students that learning can happen anywhere, he said.

“The great thing about a school garden is that it enhances your senses, and it provides context for learning,” Bereda said. “Students are learning about topics in the classroom, go outside and there’s real-world application.”

Seventh-grade students were learning hands-on cooking education as they chopped lettuce, tomatoes and other produce that grew in the garden and will end up on their plates.

La Cumbre Junior High School garden
Students chop produce from the La Cumbre Junior High garden. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

When asked how the ripe tomatoes tasted, one student gave a thumbs-up. 

“This classroom supports the learning of agriculture and food, but also they are preparing lunch,” Superintendent Cary Matsuoka said.

Seventh-grade student Jordan Kowalewski was digging a hole to plant a new jujube tree in the garden on Thursday afternoon. The 12-year-old said he is looking forward to healthy eating and fresh, local foods.

“I like gardening, and have a garden at home, but it only has strawberries and jalapeños,” Kowalewski said. “The garden is an efficient way to get vegetables and fruits without having to transport them from far away.”

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

