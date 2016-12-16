Outdoors Q&A: Baiting or Habitat Enhancement?

Question: I am an avid outdoorsman in Southern California. I noticed on a recent scouting trip that someone left a bucket in one of my upland game hunting locations. It had some water in it and it looked like it was placed there to act as a person’s DIY waterhole.

I’m not sure if it was left by accident or placed it there in hopes of attracting deer and game birds. Does this count as feeding? I’m fully aware there are prohibitions on feeding and baiting big game, and know there are restrictions on baiting small game like quail, but does leaving your own water count as feeding or baiting?

I looked at the regulations and I didn’t find a definition of what feeding is, at least in regards to this situation. NGOs build these types of devices all the time as habitat enhancement in areas where big game need access to water.

I’d imagine it is done with proper permission and permits, yet I didn't want to leave a CalTIP report about a poacher if this was not illegal. (Robert T.)

Answer: As long as the person placing the watering device has permission from the land owner or controlling agency to place it on the property, there should be no issue. However, regulations may prohibit hunting near the watering device if it is on public land (California Code of Regulations Title 14, section 730).

This code section prohibits hunting for more than 30 minutes within 200 yards of wildlife watering places on public land within the boundary of the California Desert Conservation Area, or within one-quarter mile of six specified wildlife watering places in Lassen and Modoc counties.

The definition of “watering place” includes manmade watering devices for wildlife.

Fishing outside restricted depths?

Q: A while back I read some fishing reports from some party-boats out of Sonoma County who were reporting they had picked up limits of rockfish and lings and were then running out to 220 feet of water to fish trolling gear for salmon. Isn’t this illegal? How do these commercial sport-fishing boats get away with it? (Dan F.)

A: Yes, that practice would be illegal. Party-boats must abide by the depth restrictions for the groundfish management area where they are fishing. For the area you describe, it would be 180 feet, and if groundfish are on the boat, no fishing may occur in deeper water.

A party-boat could have gone salmon fishing in 220 feet and then moved to legal depths to catch rockfish inside 180 feet, but not in the manner you describe. If groundfish were caught while fishing the deeper water for salmon, they would have had to be released.

Fishing by Delta farmer’s pumps

Q: I was fishing in a boat on the California Delta yesterday. A farmer’s pump was pumping and the farmer stopped his truck on the levee to tell me that it’s against the law to fish within 100 yards of a running pump. I’ve never heard of that, and I was wondering if the farmer was just blowing smoke. What do you think? (Ken A.)

A: The farmer was mistaken, but CCR Title 14, section 2.35 does prohibit taking fish within 250 feet of any fishway; egg-taking station; dam, weir or rack that has a fishway or an egg-taking station; and the upstream side of any fish screen.

Sport fishing on a commercial crab boat?

Q: Can commercial boats sport fish for Dungeness crab during the sport season when the commercial season is closed?

A: Yes, if the commercial vessel is not engaged in any commercial activity (Fish and Game Code, section 7856(f)), the commercial vessel does not hold a Dungeness crab vessel permit (CCR Title 14, section 132.1(a)), and everyone taking crab or fishing onboard has a sport-fishing license and is following sport-fishing regulations.

Bear spray for personal protection?

Q: Is bear spray legal for personal protection while deer- or pig-hunting in California? (Tony B.)

A: Yes. And not only is it legal, many people recommend it.

— Carrie Wilson is a marine biologist with the California Department of Fish & Wildlife. She can be reached at [email protected].