Outdoors Q&A: Bass Fishing Beyond Limits?

Q: I was reading one of your responses to a trout fisherman’s question regarding continuing to fish and practicing catch and release after he had five trout on his stringer.

The short answer was no, because “…catch-and-release fishing is not legal unless you’re still under your maximum bag limit.”

I’m a bass fisherman, and if that’s the case, it would seem to conflict with me culling fish once a limit is reached in a tournament. Are we violating the law? (Jim V.)

A: You are correct that, in most cases, once an angler reaches their bag limit they cannot continue fishing.

However, a special provision has been made for California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW)-permitted and approved bass fishing tournaments to allow black bass anglers to keep fishing once five fish are in possession only during the tournament (California Code of Regulations Title 14, section 230).

They must cull one of these fish immediately upon catching a sixth in order to never be in possession of more than five bass at one time.

Harvesting barnacles attached to floating driftwood?

Q: I read your answer recently about how barnacles cannot be harvested in the intertidal zone. Is there a way of legally obtaining Gooseneck barnacles to eat?

When I’m way out in the ocean on a boat, I often see floating logs, driftwood and other debris. If it has been floating for a long time, more often than not I will find there are a large number of Gooseneck barnacles attached to the submerged side.

Because they are not being taken from the intertidal zone (1,000 feet of shore), would they be legal to take? (Joe K.)

A: Yes, if the barnacles are attached to floating logs or driftwood, it would be legal and the limit would be 35 (CCR Title 15, section 29.05(a)).

The only problem now is that for much of the debris off our coast that has been in the water long enough to have large numbers of Gooseneck barnacles, there could be health concerns if the wood originated in Fukushima, Japan, due to the possibility of contact with radioactive materials.

You’d want to carefully consider how badly you want to harvest those barnacles!

Hunting with a depredation permit?

Q: I have several related questions regarding hunting. If I have a pig depredation permit, can I legally carry a firearm and a bow while hunting deer during the archery season?

Does the person who helps me with my pig problem need a hunting license? Lastly, is there an expiration date on a depredation permit? (Bill)

A: When deer hunting during an archery season, you may not possess a firearm of any kind.

Regarding the pig depredation permit, if you are listed as one of three allowed designated shooters on the permit, you may remove property-damaging wild pigs under conditions listed on the permit.

All depredation permits have an expiration date listed on them.

Someone “assisting you” with the depredation permit should also be listed as a designated shooter. No hunting license is required for a person authorized under a depredation permit. The person assisting you has to be at least 21 years old and may not have a conviction of wildlife law in the past 12 months.

Bringing a stuffed polar bear mount into California?

Q: A relative of mine owns a stuffed polar bear, which is currently located in Idaho at my uncle’s house.

I have another elder relative who would like to take it but is not able to drive that far to pick it up, so he asked me to do it.

I am concerned because I’m not sure about the laws and regulations for simply picking it up in Idaho and bringing it to California. What are the laws, and am I able to do this? (Andrew M.)

A: So long as you comply with the declaration requirement in Fish and Game Code, section 2353 and have no intent to import or possess the polar bear for commercial purposes, you are not prohibited from transporting it into California.

Imports of polar bears for commercial purposes, possession with intent to sell and sale within California of any part of a polar bear is prohibited (Penal Code, section 653o).

In addition, the sale, purchase or possession for sale of any bear or bear part in California is prohibited (Fish and Game Code, section 4758).

— Carrie Wilson is a marine biologist with the California Department of Fish & Wildlife. She can be reached at [email protected].