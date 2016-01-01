Outdoors Q&A: Do Lost Crippled Birds Count Toward Bag Limit?

Outdoors

Q: I was informed that a downed crippled bird that was not recovered, even though a true effort was made to find the downed bird, still counts toward your bag limit. Where is this stated in the regulations? (Aaron W.)

A: It is not in regulation. It is an ethical hunter issue. Ethical hunters will make every attempt to find a downed bird.

Even if that bird is never located but the hunter knows it was hit, the ethical hunter will still count it towards their bag limit. Ethical hunters do what is right even when they think no one is looking.

Dropping and retrieving lobster hoop nets?

Q: I understand that each person that drops a hoop net must be the same person that retrieves it. How do you monitor this? If we have four people in the boat and ten nets, are we supposed to somehow mark each net to distinguish whose is whose? (Bill J.)

A: The law states that the owner of the hoop net or the person who placed the hoop net into the water shall raise the hoop net to the surface and inspect the contents of the hoop net at intervals not to exceed two hours.

The intent of this law is to require a minimum checking interval of every two hours at least by whoever placed the net in the water and not to cite somebody for pulling up their buddy’s net.

Wildlife officers understand if you are working together as a team, but any net placed into the water is your responsibility to raise and inspect every two hours. Depending on someone else to do that for you may result in you receiving a citation if they fail to comply with this requirement.

Yo-yo fishing?

Q: I know jug fishing, yo-yo fishing and the use of trotlines with over 20 hooks per line are the norm in the South.

I am interested in yo-yo fishing in California for catfish and possibly trying a two-jug trotline with 10-12 hooks on the line to catch catfish.

My question is: In California, are private non-commercial fishermen limited to fish with just one line with three hooks max? In reading the regulations, it seems that an extra pole endorsement is just that, for an extra pole, not an extra line. (Mark H., San Bruno)

A: You must closely attend your lines at all times and you are limited to two lines with a maximum of three hooks on each line with a two-pole stamp.

Otherwise, you must use a single line with three hooks maximum when fishing bait or three lures per line which could each have three hooks.

It is illegal to allow lines to simply fish themselves while attached to a float. For a similar previous question and answer, click here.

Hunting around Lake Shasta?

Q: I have a few questions about hunting in northern California by Lake Shasta. I want to go there to hunt for pig and turkey at the same time when the season reopens.

Am I allowed to carry ammo for pig and turkey on me at the same time as long as it is all lead-free? Also, I heard something about a limit on how much ammo may be carried on you at one time?

I’m not looking to carry hundreds of rounds but did want to have a spare box plus my clips on me. (Kevin F.)

A: Yes, it would be legal to hunt pigs and turkeys simultaneously as long as any shotgun shells for pigs are slugs and not shot. A hunter who possesses shot size larger than No. 2 could be cited while turkey hunting, but the regulation limiting shot size that may be possessed when taking turkey does not address slugs.

Methods authorized for taking big game (wild pig) include shotgun slugs, rifle bullets, pistol and revolver bullets, bow and arrow and crossbow (2015-16 Mammal Hunting Regulation booklet, page 27, section 353).

Methods of take for resident small game (wild turkey) are shotguns 10 gauge or smaller. Shotgun shells may not be used or possessed that contain shot size larger than No. BB, except that shot size larger than No. 2 may not be used or possessed when taking wild turkey (California Code of Regulations Title 14, section 311(b)).

— Carrie Wilson is a marine biologist with the California Department of Fish & Wildlife. She can be reached at [email protected].