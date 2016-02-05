Friday, April 27 , 2018, 7:30 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 
Outdoors Q&A: How to Get to Shore When Boat Fishing Is Closed?

By Carrie Wilson | February 5, 2016 | 11:26 a.m.

Q: I’m aware that during the non-boat rockfish season (i.e., winter/spring), anglers are required to either fish from shore or spearfish for these species.

My question is in regard to whether using a boat to access an on-shore fishing spot is acceptable. Specifically, can I use my boat or kayak to reach a good shore fishing location, fish from shore and catch my fish, then get back in the boat for the ride home?

I wouldn’t be fishing from the boat, but instead using it to transport me to my shore fishing location. Thanks for your help. (Rick R.)

A: No, I’m afraid you will need to strap on your hiking boots and walk to your favorite fishing spots along the coast during the boat-based fishing closures.

Arriving by boat would not be legal as each of the groundfish management areas have a specific section stating, “No vessel or watercraft (motorized or non-motorized) may be used to assist in taking or possessing these species while angling from shore under this provision.”

Depending upon which groundfish management area you plan to fish in (Northern [27.25], Mendocino [27.30], San Francisco [27.35], Central [27.40] or Southern [27.45]), this regulation can be found under section (c)(3).

Luring fish with licorice for bait?

Q: My brother and I have two burning questions we have been wondering about. Is it legal to fish with licorice as bait?

Also, we observed a man with a syringe injecting air into his bait worms so they would float off the bottom. What do you think the purpose was and is this legal to do? (Marcus O.)

A: Processed foods, such as licorice, are legal under bait regulations for inland waters (found beginning in California Code of Regulations Title 14, section 4.00).

It is also legal to inject air into a fishing worm and many such kits are found at sporting goods outlets. This method can be a very effective way to keep a worm off the bottom of lakes with heavy bottom vegetation.

Are black mussels from Bodega Bay under quarantine, too?

Q: While we were fishing from the shore in Bodega Bay last weekend I noticed a lot of beautiful black mussels on the rocks.

I believe the limit is 10 lbs/person but wanted to make sure it was the safe season to eat them.

Are they under quarantine for domoic acid, too? Thank you for your help! (Ben L.)

A: You are correct that the limit is 10 pounds (in the shell) for California sea mussels and bay mussels in combination (CCR Title 14, section 29.55).

Mussels are not currently under quarantine. The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) monitors for natural toxins that occur along the coast that may affect wild mussels.

Mussels are regularly quarantined on an annual basis, usually from May through October, because mussels are a particularly high risk species because they have the ability to concentrate toxins very quickly.

When dangerous levels of toxin are detected in mussels, CDPH will begin testing other shellfish species as well for these toxins, if samples are readily available.

If samples are not easily obtained, or if toxin levels are increasing rapidly, CDPH will issue a press release announcing a special health advisory for the potentially toxic seafood species in the affected area.

To check for real time advisories, go to http://www.dfg.ca.gov/marine/healthadvisory.asp. To check for an advisory or quarantine in advance of any mussel-collecting trip, you can also call the CDPH Biotoxin Information Line at 800.553.4133.

For more information about the annual mussel quarantine, please visit the CDPH website.

Can pesky squirrels be relocated?

Q: Is it permissible to relocate pesky squirrels that are destroying or damaging private property? (Fred, Redding)

A: No. Small nuisance mammals that are damaging property may be taken by the owner but may not be released alive except in the immediate area.

Relocating nuisance wildlife not only relocates the problem but also places the critter into an area where it has no established shelter or food and water source and could potentially spread disease.

A depredation permit may be issued for tree (gray) squirrels, unless it is the gray squirrel season when hunters are allowed a four squirrel bag and possession limit.

Must fishing license be carried while spearfishing?

Q: If I am spearfishing from the shore and return with my take, do I need to have my fishing license on my person or can it be in my car? (William H.)

A: Persons diving from a boat or shore may have their license on the boat or within 500 yards on the shore, respectively (Fish and Game Code, section 7145).

— Carrie Wilson is a marine biologist with the California Department of Fish & Wildlife. She can be reached at [email protected].

