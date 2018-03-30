Monday, June 4 , 2018, 3:52 pm | Partly Cloudy 64º

 
 
 
 

Outdoors Q&A: Keeping Black Bass?

Hunting with multiple firearms common

Angler Jim Fish shows off a largemouth bass caught at New Melones Reservoir in May 2017.
Angler Jim Fish shows off a largemouth bass caught at New Melones Reservoir in May 2017. (Max Fish)
By Carrie Wilson | March 30, 2018 | 5:18 p.m.

Question: Are you allowed to keep black bass that are of legal size? The regulations are confusing as to if you are allowed to keep them or not. (Jake)

Answer: California Code of Regulations Title 14, section 5.00 describes the black bass regulations for various bodies of water throughout California.

In California, the term “black bass” is used to define four commonly caught members of the sunfish family of the same genus: smallmouth bass, largemouth bass, spotted bass and Alabama bass.

A fifth member of the black bass group, the redeye bass, is rare.

Black bass are clearly the most popular of warm water fish and there are many anglers who fish in tournaments with prize money offered for the biggest total catch or individual “big fish.”

All licensed black bass tournaments require catch and release fishing, so this is understandably confusing to those who may want to catch and keep black bass.

Black bass are considered very good table fare. Although there are many exceptions, the general rule for black bass is a 12-inch size limit and five fish bag limit in combination of species.

It is important to look up the body of water you plan to fish and verify the specific black bass rules that apply there.

Also please note, black bass cannot be transported live from the waters where taken. Many people try to keep them in a live well to raise them at home — that is not legal.

Hunting small game and big game at same time

Q: Would it be legal to carry a shotgun for small game and a rifle for deer at the same time? (SJ)

A: Generally, carrying multiple firearms while hunting is not prohibited by the Fish and Game Code or regulations adopted to implement those laws.

Such activity is common, in fact — especially with turkey hunters who are simultaneously keeping an eye out for wild pigs.

Hunts that occur in certain areas with restrictions, such as wildlife areas, refuges and areas with county firearms closures, constitute an exception to this general rule.

And of course, hunts which specifically prohibit shotguns and rifles, such as muzzleloader and archery-only seasons and zones, are exceptions as well. Be cautious so you don’t end up carrying lead ammunition in an area where it is prohibited.

For the authorized methods of take for various categories of game and non-game birds/mammals, please check the hunting regulations (CCR Title 14, sections 311, 353, 465, 475 and 507 (for waterfowl)).

Razor clams and domoic acid testing

Q: My friend and I are enthusiastic razor clam harvesters in Del Norte. For the last two years, however, we have been unable to take part in this popular fishery because of high domoic acid levels in the clams.

We noticed the last published domoic acid tests were from Nov. 13, 2016.

We were wondering if testing of domoic acid levels has continued over the last year but has not been published on the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) health advisory website.

Does CDFW need volunteers to collect clams for testing? If so, how would we go about doing this? (Jolyon)

A: Razor clams are known for bioaccumulating domoic acid, which basically means they concentrate the toxin and are slow to excrete it.

Unfortunately, concentrations of domoic acid continue to remain high in samples and it doesn't look likely the fishery will open soon.

The California Department of Public Health’s Marine Biotoxin Monitoring Program coordinates all bivalve shellfish and phytoplankton monitoring in the state for public health protection.

For razor clam sampling, they work with individual volunteers, the Tolowa Dee-ni’ Nation and CDFW staff from the Eureka office.

If you are interested in volunteering for the program, you can contact Vanessa Zubkousky-White, CDPH senior environmental scientist, who coordinates the bivalve shellfish and phytoplankton sampling effort.

She can be reached at 510-412-4635, or [email protected]

— Carrie Wilson is a marine biologist with the California Department of Fish & Wildlife. She can be reached at [email protected].

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 