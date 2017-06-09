Outdoors Q&A: Scouting and Hunting From Paraglider?

Question: Is it legal to scout wild game from a non-motorized paraglider? If so, would it also be legal to locate game from the sky, and then land and pursue the animals on foot? (Tony A.)

Answer: For scouting big game, this would be illegal because using any device capable of flight in order to locate big game during the hunting season is prohibited.

“No person shall pursue, drive, herd, or take any bird or mammal from any type of motor-driven air or land vehicles. ...

"Additionally, no person shall use any motorized, hot-air or unpowered aircraft or other device capable of flight or any earth orbiting imaging device to locate or assist in locating big game mammals beginning 48 hours before and continuing until 48 hours after any big game hunting season in the same area.”

(California Code of Regulations Title 14, section 251)

Carp spearfishing in Russian River?

Q: I’ve been told that even though the Russian River is a salmon spawning river, I would be allowed to spearfish for carp because the carp are invasive.

I need to confirm this from the regulation book though. Can you please help? Is this allowed? (Michael S.)

A: No. Spearfishing is only allowed in the waters listed under section 2.30 in the 2017 Freshwater Sport Fishing Regulations booklet (CCR Title 14, section 2.30) beginning on page 12.

In fact, even possessing a spear within 100 yards of the Russian River is unlawful (CCR Title 14, section 2.09).

Upgrading to lifetime fishing license?

Q: I’ve already purchased my 2017 sport fishing license. Can I pay the difference and upgrade to a permanent fishing license? (Bob I.)

A: Thank you for your interest in a lifetime license. Unfortunately, annual licenses cannot be upgraded to lifetime licenses mid-year.

We suggest you continue to use your annual license for the remainder of the year and purchase a lifetime license at the end of the year, before the new year to avoid any potential lifetime license fee increases.

How many hooks are allowed when fishing Sabiki rigs?

Q: My question is regarding Sabiki rigs. These pre-made rigs are sold with six hooks, and I have read that we are only allowed to use rigs with a max of three hooks.

Does the three-hook rule also apply to Sabiki rigs since these rigs (the small ones with No. 12 hooks) are only for catching bait fish instead of game fish? If so, do I need to cut the rig in half? (Andy S.)

A: It depends on where you’re fishing and what you’re fishing for.

To catch and keep some species of fish, you’re required to use a certain number of hooks. If you catch one of these fish on a rig with more hooks than permitted, you’d have to throw it back.

Many species of rockfish, especially blue rockfish, will bite Sabiki rigs. So, even though they are designed to catch bait, they target any fish species that sees them as food.

If you have rockfish, cabezon, greenling or lingcod on your boat, you cannot use a full Sabiki rig and must cut all but two hooks off. Also, if fishing in inland waters, you would be restricted to using three hooks or less.

And remember, it’s not legal to keep chinook salmon if taken with barbed hooks or if using more than two barbless hooks per line if a salmon is in possession.

If you have no fish onboard and are trying to catch bait with a Sabiki rig, you'd be required to release any such species.

I suggest you read the Gear Restrictions section of the annual Ocean Sport Fishing Regulations booklet beginning on page 33.

Also read the Fishing Methods and Gear Restrictions section beginning on page 12 of the annual Freshwater Sport Fishing Regulations booklet, to learn more about the regulations of the fish species you expect to encounter.

Maximum number of crab traps allowed per vessel?

Q: We just bought a new boat and would like to start fishing for Dungeness crabs. Sport fishing regulations state that a maximum of 10 hoop nets are allowed for Dungeness crabs per vessel (CCR Title 14, section 29.80).

Does this regulation also apply when fishing crab traps south of Point Arena? (Lynard S.)

A: No, there are no restrictions on the number of crab traps the average sport crabber can have on a vessel for recreational purposes between Point Arguello, Santa Barbara County and the California-Oregon state line.

The same is not true for charter/party boats that take recreational fishermen crabbing.

When fishing for Dungeness crabs, the commercial sport fishing boats are restricted to using 60 traps per vessel (CCR Title 14, section 29.85(a)(4)).

When fishing south of Point Arguello, hoop nets for crabs are allowed but crab traps are not.

— Carrie Wilson is a marine biologist with the California Department of Fish & Wildlife. She can be reached at [email protected].