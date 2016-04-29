Outdoors Q&A: Selling Tickets for a Fundraiser Serving Abalone?

Outdoors

Question: My husband and I dive for abalone in Humboldt where we live. If we don’t consume them right away, we freeze them whole in the shell as the local wildlife officer advised us years ago.

I also work for a nonprofit hospice in Sutter County and they will soon have a fundraiser at a private house where many of our staff will prepare appetizers for 100 guests. I want to prepare abalone appetizers from three abalone that we already have tagged and frozen from last season.

The event is being professionally catered for the meal and dessert, so they are selling tickets, but no one is paying for or making money from the abalone I want to cook. The abalone is such a minuscule part of the meal.

I just want to make sure I am allowed to bring it to an event like this and I was not able to find anything specific about that in the regulations. Please advise. Thank you. (Amy M.)

Answer: Sport-taken abalone may not be bought, sold, bartered or traded (Fish and Game Code, section 7121.) If sport-taken abalone are used for a nonprofit fund-raising dinner, then the cost of attending the dinner must be advertised as a requested donation to the organization putting on the dinner.

In your situation, if you are just providing a few abalone for an appetizer, and as long as the dinner is not advertised to contain abalone in order to sell more tickets to the fund-raising dinner, then you will not be violating the law.

Are Hunters Required to Wear Blaze Orange Hunting Vests?

Q: I recently completed my hunter safety education course, got my license and went hunting with a small group on private land. None of us wore hunter safety orange vests as we were all together at all times and in each other’s line of sight. I see hunting shows where they sometimes don’t wear the orange hunter vests either.

When do you wear the vests? Is it acceptable to not wear them while on private land when you’re with a small group and know where everyone is? Or, do you have to wear blaze orange all the time while hunting? (Joseph L.)​

A: Though some states require hunters (especially when hunting upland game) to wear blaze orange all the time while in the field for safety reasons, California Fish and Wildlife laws do not require it. However, keep in mind that some military bases such as Fort Hunter Liggett and Camp Roberts do require blaze orange.

It is a good idea to wear this distinctive color whenever possible for your safety, as it does help you to stand out. You’ll find that orange is being incorporated more and more into hunting camouflage patterns to provide greater safety.

One thing to note for deer hunting, deer cannot detect the color orange. To deer, orange looks gray.

Can Local Police Issue Fish and Game Citations?

Q: Can local police issue a violation for no fishing license? (Phil F.)

A: Yes, they are authorized to cite people who are breaking fish and wildlife laws but in many cases they will contact the California Department of Fish and Wildlifeand turn the case over to our wildlife officers.

Shooting Clay Pigeons in Dove Fields?

Q: Is it legal to shoot clay pigeons in the same fields that I use for dove hunting when doves are not in season? (Richard X.)

A: Fish and Game laws do not generally cover target practice. However, Fish and Game law does prohibit target practice on most state wildlife areas, except in specifically designated areas that are identified as such.

Keep in mind that shooting clay targets produces a lot of litter. Please make sure you have the property owner’s permission before you do it and comply with their requirements regarding cleanup.

Glasses When Abalone Diving?

Q: I wear reading glasses. I don’t like to take my glasses on the beach or in the water with me because I don’t want them to get scratched.

However, without my glasses, I cannot clearly read the new abalone cards. Last season I accidentally used the wrong tag (one that was not in sequential order) because I could not read the numbers.

What can I do to make this easier? (Zoe D., Trinidad)

A: I can empathize with your frustrations. You may want to consider including non-prescription reading glasses and/or a small magnifying glass in your dive bag or innertube. Either can be purchased at many convenience stores for under $15.

At least with these you would not have to risk losing or breaking your prescription glasses while being able to comply with the regulations.

— Carrie Wilson is a marine biologist with the California Department of Fish & Wildlife. She can be reached at [email protected].