Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 2:47 am | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 

Outdoors Q&A: Small Game Hunting Restrictions

By Carrie Wilson | March 2, 2018 | 4:00 p.m.

Question: What is the reasoning for not allowing small game (squirrel and rabbit) hunting in the Sacramento River National Wildlife Refuge units?

The California squirrel-hunting map indicates the entire north state is an open squirrel zone and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) website does not say anything about not being able to hunt these areas.

Western gray squirrel. Click to view larger
Western gray squirrel. ( CDFW file photo)

There is a list of “huntable” game at www.fws.com, but it does not say what you cannot hunt in those units. It is very confusing. (Trevor)

Answer: Although much of northern California is seasonally open to squirrel hunting, there may be areas that are either closed or have additional restrictions.

California Code of Regulations Title 14, section 552(a)(6) refers to the Sacramento River National Wildlife Refuge and lists the species for which take is allowed. These species include goose, duck, coot, moorhen, dove, snipe, turkey, pheasant, quail, deer and wild pig from Sept. 1 to March 15.

Section 552(a)(6) goes on to clarify that “... hunting of all other species is prohibited ...” For more information, refer to page 49 of the 2017-18 Waterfowl and Upland Game regulations booklet or the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service website, www.fws.gov/refuge/Sacramento_River/Hunting.html.

OK to transport crayfish?

Q: Can crayfish be caught in one lake and transported to another lake? Can they be frozen and used for bait later? (Raleigh)

A: Yes, for the most part, provided the crayfish were legally caught. Crayfish are a freshwater crustacean, and legally acquired and possessed crustaceans can be used for bait in almost all inland waters in California (CCR Title 14, section 4.00).

There are regulations governing the method of take. Crayfish may be taken only by hand, hook and line, dip net, or with traps not over three feet in greatest dimension. Any other species taken need to be returned to the water immediately.

Traps need not be closely attended. Crayfish can be caught year-round, and there is no bag limit on them. (CCR Title 14, section 5.35).

There are special protections in place to safeguard the Shasta crayfish, California’s only native crayfish and an endangered species that lives in the northeastern part of the state.

There are restrictions on catching crayfish and using them for bait on parts of the Fall River, Pit River and Hat Creek, for example (CCR Title 14, sections 4.30(c) and 5.35).

There are also special laws and rules in place throughout the state to prevent the spread of Quagga and Zebra mussel infestations. The use of crayfish caught in contaminated water for bait may not be prohibited, but it is illegal to move adult or larval Quagga and Zebra mussels from infested waters.

Is it illegal for a minor to sell his catch to the neighbors?

Q: Before I throw cold water on a neighborhood kid’s moneymaking scheme, please advise me if what he is doing is legal. He regularly fishes in Half Moon Bay and is advertising through email to sell the catch to neighbors on an ongoing basis, depending on what he catches.

I suspect he needs a commercial fishing license to engage in this commerce, but I don’t have the regulations to back up my belief. What does such a license entail, by the way? (Anonymous)

A: Where to start? What that young person is doing is illegal — likely on many different fronts.

First and foremost, it is unlawful to sell or purchase any sport-caught fish or amphibians taken in the waters of California (Fish and Game Code, section 7121).

A commercial fishing license is required for any resident 16 years of age or older to take fish for commercial purposes or otherwise contribute materially to the activities onboard a commercial fishing vessel (FGC, section 7850).

Furthermore, there is a host of additional permits, licenses and stamps required of commercial fishermen depending on where they fish, how they fish and what they fish for.

You can see a complete listing of descriptions and fees at the CDFW website www.wildlife.ca.gov/Licensing/Commercial/Descriptions.

Additionally, there are regulations for commercial take that often involve different seasons and size limits than what is required of recreational anglers.

These commercially caught fish then have to be “landed” by a licensed receiver before they are sold (FGC, section 8033).

As you can see, it’s no simple undertaking to be a commercial fisherman in California, but these regulations are meant to help conserve the state’s fisheries. The illegal activities you’ve described need to stop.

If the individual does not stop, please call our CalTIP number, 888-334-CalTIP, so our wildlife officers can educate this young person.

Carrie Wilson is a marine biologist with the California Department of Fish & Wildlife. She can be reached at [email protected].

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 