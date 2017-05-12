Outdoors Q&A: What Can Be Collected From Ocean Beaches?

Anglers' GO ID needed on buoys when fishing off pier or jetty

Question: I am an artist and my medium is to work with natural items I find in nature. I was wondering if I am allowed to take items from the beaches near my home.

I see people collecting many things but I know the beaches are protected and I don’t want to take anything that is forbidden.

I am particularly interested in the seaweed and colorful algae that washes up after storms. There are also items such as sponges, tree fans, dead crabs, even little animal skulls, and of course drift wood.

I'd love to know if I am allowed to collect anything so as not to disrupt the natural process of things. Any information you could offer would really be great. (Aggie M.)

Answer: Aside from state parks and marine protected areas that prohibit take/collecting of marine life within their boundaries, some collecting of beach wrack for personal use is allowed under certain conditions.

If any of the algae/kelp you collect will be used for products that will be sold, a commercial Kelp Harvesters License will be required. Please check our website for all of the details regarding kelp and marine algae collection.

Shells that have been discarded by their occupants may be taken as long as you’re doing so in an area where collecting is not prohibited by the governing agency.

Wherever you go, you should contact the governing agency to learn what collecting activities are legal for the area. As long as the shells are legally obtained and not sport-taken, they can be used to make art and/or jewelry that's sold.

Marine protected area information is available online. Notice that some areas do not allow any “take.” You will find information on this page regarding the areas you may want to avoid.

As far as animal skulls, sea otters and all other marine mammal skulls may not be collected or possessed unless specifically authorized through the federal government (NOAA).

If you are selling your artwork, Fish and Game Code, section 3039 generally prohibits selling any parts of a bird or mammal found in the wild in California.

GO ID required on buoys when crab fishing from a pier/dock?

Q: The 2016-17 Dungeness crab-fishing regulations say you have to have a buoy on your crab pot with your GO ID number. Does this requirement apply when you are crabbing off a pier or dock, too? (Judy and John F.)

A: Yes, if you already have a fishing license when fishing off a pier or jetty (even where no license is required), you must fish with buoys marked with your GO ID. It’s OK to use a small net float/buoy instead of a full size buoy.

According to the California Code of Regulations Title 14, section 29.80(c)(3), every recreational “crab trap” except those used by a Commercial Passenger Fishing Vessel “shall be marked with a buoy” with the operator’s GO ID on it.

One exception to the GO ID requirement in this scenario would be if the person fishing from a public pier or jetty was not required to have a fishing license and therefore has no GO ID.

The trap would still need a buoy attached, but would not need to be marked. Anyone can get a GO ID, even if they have no fishing license or are under age 16. Instructions for getting a GO ID are available on our website.

Baiting turkeys with water?

Q: I have a friend who bow hunts for turkeys and puts a tub of water near his turkey blind. He also places small water tanks in brush areas during deer season and says it’s ok.

Is this true? Is it legal to use water as bait? (Dennis B., Palmdale)

A: Your friend should be informed that CCR Title 14, section 251.1 prohibits intentional acts that “disrupts an animal’s normal behavior patterns.”

This activity is also specifically prohibited on some public lands (CCR Title 14, section 730).

This section prohibits hunting for more than 30 minutes within 200 yards of wildlife watering places on public land within the boundary of the California Desert Conservation Area or within one-quarter mile of six specified wildlife watering places in Lassen and Modoc counties.

The definition of “watering place” includes man-made watering devices for wildlife.

Lost fishing license

Q: I purchased a fishing license a couple of months ago but now cannot find it. I do have a picture of it. How can I get a copy of my original? (Dee D.)

A: Go to any license agent or CDFW License Sales Office to buy a duplicate sport fishing license. A small fee is charged for each duplicate validation.

If you lose your Abalone Report Card or Sturgeon Fishing Report Card, you can obtain a duplicate from CDFW license sales offices only.

You must complete an Abalone Report Card Affidavit (PDF form) and pay the duplicate fee to replace an Abalone Report Card.

You must complete a Sturgeon Fishing Report Card Affidavit (PDF form) and pay the duplicate fee to replace a Sturgeon Fishing Report Card. Duplicate fees are listed on the license description page.

Do licensed fishing guides also need a fishing license?

Q: Is a California licensed fishing guide required to also have an individual sport fishing license? (Tom H.)

A: If the guide is just driving the boat and only verbally guiding clients while they fish, then no. However, if the guide does any fishing themselves, then a sport fishing license is also required.

— Carrie Wilson is a marine biologist with the California Department of Fish & Wildlife. She can be reached at [email protected].