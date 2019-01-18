Pixel Tracker

Friday, January 18 , 2019, 6:13 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Outdoors Q&A: What Does It Mean to Take Urchins ‘By Hand’?

California licenses valid until they expire

Purple urchins, sea stars and anemones at Shaw’s Cove. Click to view larger
Purple urchins, sea stars and anemones at Shaw’s Cove. (Dianna Porzio/CDFW )
By Carrie Wilson | January 18, 2019 | 4:00 p.m.

Question: The regulations state that sea urchins “may be taken only on hook-and-line or with the hands.” Does “with the hands” mean I can use pliers, a knife or any hand-plying tool to help in gathering the urchins, or do I have to do this bare-handed? Am I allowed to wear gloves? (Kin)

Answer: You may be incorrectly referring to the California Code of Regulations (CCR) Title 14, section 29.10, which applies to mollusks. It states that mollusks “may be taken only on hook-and-line or with the hands.”

Sea urchins are not mollusks. They fall into the general category of invertebrates, for which there is no specified method of take. You may use tools to assist in your harvest of sea urchins if you like.

You will find that urchins do not attach themselves strongly to the substrate the way abalone do. With some caution, they are fairly easy to pick up by hand and put into your dive bag. But we strongly suggest you wear protective gloves when urchin diving/picking, as their spines are very sharp and painful if they poke you.

Are my California licenses valid if I move out of state?

Q: I’m moving to Nevada but I have been hunting and fishing in California my whole life. I already bought both a fishing and hunting license for this year. When I move and become a formal Nevada resident, will I be able to use my licenses to fish and hunt here still or do I have to upgrade to a non-resident license?

As you can imagine, I would rather save the money. (Jim)

A: We wish you well on your move. There are some wonderful, dedicated people at the Nevada Department of Wildlife on both the science and law-enforcement sides. We work with them regularly. Thanks to their efforts, and those of conservation-minded hunters and anglers, you will have some excellent fishing and hunting opportunities there, too.

Let’s start by answering your question in the immediate term: California Fish and Game Code (FGC), section 70, defines a “resident” as any person who has resided continuously in the State of California for six months or more immediately prior to the date of his application for a license or permit, any person on active military duty with the Armed Forces of the United States or auxiliary branch thereof, or any person enrolled in the Job Corps established pursuant to the United States Code Title 29, section 2883.

So, if you purchase a hunting or fishing license as a resident of California, it is valid until it expires, whenever you return to California, no matter where you move and establish residency. Let us plant an idea for you to consider (and answer your question from a long-term perspective):

If you think you will return to California to hunt and fish often over the years to come, you may want to consider purchasing a lifetime license.

If you buy a lifetime license while you are still living here as a resident, California will honor your license and whatever additional privileges you purchased for the rest of your life.

A good example would be when a grandparent buys a lifetime hunting or fishing license for a grandchild, before the grandchild moves out of state due to a parent’s job transfer.

Ownership of a lifetime license will hopefully coax the grandchild back to California time and again, both to visit family and continue to enjoy all the wonderful fishing and hunting opportunities California has to offer.

Is it legal to shoot a pellet gun from a car?

Q: Is it legal to shoot a pellet gun out of a car in California? It would be in a hunting/pest removal situation. (Barry)

A: No. CCR Title 14, section 251 (a) states: No person shall pursue, drive, herd or take any bird or mammal from any type of motor-driven air or land vehicles, motorboat, airboat, sailboat or snowmobile.

A related statute can be found in FGC, section 2006, which prohibits shooting a loaded long gun from a vehicle, but refers only to shotguns and rifles, not pellet guns. There are exceptions to this for mobility-impaired disabled persons with proper signed documents from a physician.

If you are hunting, you must abide by the required legal methods of take for the animal you are hunting.

Carrie Wilson is a marine biologist with the California Department of Fish & Wildlife. She can be reached at [email protected].

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 