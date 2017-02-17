Outdoors Q&A: When to Use a Crossbow?

Question: With turkey season coming up soon and deer season right around the corner, can you clarify when crossbows may be used for hunting big game and turkeys in California?

As I understand it, you can use a crossbow instead of a rifle during rifle season. Is this correct? Can we use crossbows for taking wild turkeys? (Jesse J.)

Answer: It is important to understand that a crossbow is not considered archery equipment. Crossbows cannot be used during the archery seasons for game mammals or game birds unless the hunter possesses a valid disabled archer permit.

Crossbows may be used during the general seasons for deer, pig and game birds. For big game, hunters must use a broad head, which will not pass through a hole seven-eighths of an inch in diameter (California Code of Regulation Title 14, section 354).

For wild turkeys, any arrow or crossbow bolt may be used except as prohibited by CCR Title 14, section 354(d) – which addresses explosive or tranquilizing arrowheads.

For additional information regarding archery equipment and crossbow regulations, check the California Code of Regulations Title 14, section 354.

Revamping crab traps with 5-inch minimum openings?

Q: I have a question on the Dungeness crab regulations.

There’s a new requirement this season that crab traps must have a destruct device with an unobstructed opening that is at least 5 inches in diameter. The regulations also describe ways to meet the requirement using cotton twine with rubber straps.

I don’t keep my crab traps more than a few hours in the water. My existing crab traps already have two circular openings that are 4.5 inches in diameter.

Can I simply add one more circular metal/plastic ring, with inside diameter more than 5 inches, on the top of the crab trap and not use the cotton-twine method? Basically, I will have a 5-inch opening at all times, regardless of whether or not I lose my gear (crab trap). (Chin D.)

A: “Starting Aug. 1, 2016, crab traps shall contain at least one destruct device of a single strand of untreated cotton twine size No. 120 or less that creates an unobstructed escape opening in the top or upper half of the trap of at least five inches in diameter when the destruct attachment material corrodes or fails” (CCR Title 14, section 29.80(c)(2)).

An opening of more than 5 inches would satisfy this requirement as long as the permanent opening in the trap is in the upper half of the trap and it provides the same or greater escape dimensions that would be created when or if a self-destruct cotton failed.

A trap set with the destruct material in the failed state (i.e. with no destruct material), would satisfy this requirement.

Shooting gophers and ground squirrels on private land?

Q: Do I need a hunting license to shoot gophers and ground squirrels on private land? (Anonymous)

A: Yes, if you are taking them for recreational purposes. Gophers and ground squirrels are non-game mammals and may be taken by licensed hunters.

However, gophers and ground squirrels that are damaging growing crops or other property may be taken without a hunting license “by the owner or tenant of the premises or employees and agents in immediate possession of written permission from the owner or tenant thereof” (Fish and Game Code, section 4152).

Collecting natural sea water for aquarium?

Q: I have a big saltwater reef aquarium in my home and would like to collect natural sea water for it. What is allowed with regard to collecting natural sea water to use in home aquariums?

I live just outside the Sacramento area and am willing to drive north or south but before setting out, I want to know what the rules are or what laws must be followed. Are there any limits on where or how much I can collect?

I often scuba dive around Monterey and know most areas are protected and/or are designated reserves, so figured I should ask.

I apologize for the odd question. I’m just hoping to conserve freshwater by using natural saltwater, if it’s possible and makes sense. Initially, I’d like to collect around 300 gallons. Are there are any laws or restrictions I should be aware of? (Scott F.)

A: No, only that collection of seawater is not prohibited as long as you do so outside of marine protected areas. For information and maps of all of the marine protected areas in the state, please check out the CDFW website.

— Carrie Wilson is a marine biologist with the California Department of Fish & Wildlife. She can be reached at [email protected].