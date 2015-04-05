Friday, April 13 , 2018, 9:48 pm | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Business

Santa Barbara’s Outer Aisle Gourmet Launches Gluten-Free, Low-Carb Cauliflower Bread Substitute

Jeanne David, a Santa Barbara mom and health enthusiast, founded Outer Aisle Gourmet to deliver gluten-free, low-carb cauliflower sandwich thins and cauliflower pizza crusts/wraps. The products are now available at Whole Foods Market in Santa Barbara.
By Outer Aisle Gourmet | April 5, 2015 | 11:10 p.m.

Outer Aisle Gourmet — creator of delicious, innovative plant-based versions of America’s favorite foods — has launched the nation’s first gluten-free, low-carb cauliflower sandwich thins and cauliflower pizza crusts/wraps at Whole Foods Market in Santa Barbara.

The line is also available for purchase online.

Started in 2013 by Santa Barbara mom and health enthusiast Jeanne David and her family, Outer Aisle Gourmet pampers the palate and curbs the cravings for carbs with two revolutionary new products. Imagine a pizza crust/wrap and a bread substitute for sandwiches that taste better than the traditional versions, and yet are naturally gluten-free and low in calories, carbohydrates and fat.

The secret? Each is made primarily from fresh cauliflower transformed into a golden-brown baked delicacy exclusively at Outer Aisle Gourmet’s Santa Barbara kitchen.

“After tasting our Veggie Sandwich Thins and Veggie Pizza Crust, most people cannot believe that the main ingredient is fresh cauliflower,” David said.

With the tagline, “Vegetables in Disguise,” Outer Aisle’s products have proven exceedingly popular with kids, who love the taste and texture, and with parents who are grateful for a fun new way to get their children to eat more vegetables.

Outer Aisle’s products are also popular with people who are trying to reduce processed carbs and/or gluten in their diets.

“Although many products are advertised as gluten-free, if you read the label, you will find that they are also loaded with empty carbohydrates,” David explained. “Our nutrient-dense, plant-based Veggie Sandwich Thins and Veggie Pizza Crusts provide one and two full servings of vegetables per portion, respectively; are naturally gluten- and nut-free; and have an amazingly low glycemic index.

“Whole Foods is the ideal market for our products,” she said. “The Santa Barbara team has been incredibly supportive, and Whole Foods is the perfect partner to help us expand regionally, and eventually nationwide.”

In addition to Whole Foods Market, Outer Aisle Gourmet’s goodies can be found in Santa Barbara at Boochies and Isabella Gourmet Foods.

Click here for more information about Outer Aisle Gourmet.

A Gouda bacon grilled cheese sandwich made with Outer Aisle Gourmet Veggie Sandwich Thins. (Outer Aisle Gourmet photo)
