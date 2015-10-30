OUTrageous Film Festival Will Put LGBTQ Stories in the Spotlight

Advice

For decades now, the OUTrageous LGBTQ Film Festival has offered entertaining, educational and thought-provoking films to the Santa Barbara community.

This year’s festival, which takes place Nov. 12–15, is no exception and starts with the traditional free 8 p.m. Thursday program at the UCSB Multicultural Center.

The rest of the festival, Friday through Sunday, will be held at Metro 4 Theatre, 618 State Street, Saturday evening from 8:30 to midnight, and there will be a reception at Globe, 18 E. Cota St., just around the corner from the theater.

All-access passes are a true bargain at $50. Passholders receive priority seating at all films and admission to the Saturday night reception at no extra cost!

With a wide variety of film programs representing lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer filmmakers and communities, OUTrageous will interest filmgoers of any LGBTQ-friendly identity or orientation. We are also proud of the international diversity of the festival, featuring films from the US, Spain, Venezuela, the Netherlands, Chile and South Africa.

Our short film programs include an eclectic mix of topics and genres, including works by members of the local community, with many of the films’ producers or directors in attendance.

Opening the festival Friday evening at 6:30 p.m. is Michelle Ehlen's lesbian comedy, S&M Sally. We are delighted to welcome this innovative and talented filmmaker back for her third film screening at OUTrageous, where she will be on hand for a Q&A afterward.

Next up at 8:30 p.m. is Reel In The Closet, a documentary focusing on home movies made by queer people dating back to the 1930s and the struggle to save them before they are lost forever.

Closing out Friday at 10 p.m. is Amor Eterno (Everlasting Love), a Spanish romantic drama that takes a dark turn (the film contains violence and explicit sex). This film will be preceded by the premier of "Zebra," a short film based on the poetry of local poet Ron Alexander.

Saturday’s schedule begins at 11 a.m. with Liz en Septiembre (Liz in September), a gorgeous Venezuelan film exploring a young woman’s unexpectedly awakening desires against the backdrop of a Caribbean vacation.

At 1:30 p.m., we present a program of diverse and delightful Men’s Shorts.

At 4:30 p.m. is From This Day Forward, a frank and poignant documentary examining one family’s experience with the transition of a transgender member.

At 6 p.m. is Zomer (Summer), a lesbian romance from the Netherlands. Anne is a shy teenaged loner who meets a mysterious newcomer to her town, and love unfolds in all its tender awkwardness.

Ending the day at 8 p.m. is En la Gama de los Grises (In the Grayscale). From Chile, this thoughtful film explores challenging decisions about identity a man with a wife and young son must face when he discovers his attraction to a charismatic gay tour guide.

Sunday opens at 11 a.m. with a varied and compelling program of Women’s Shorts.

At 1:30 p.m. is the absorbing documentary Out to Win, an examination of the lives and careers of out gay and lesbian athletes from all over the world. This film will be preceded by short film "The Weigh In."

At 4 p.m. is Naz & Maalik, a gripping drama in which sexual orientation bumps up against religious zealotry when two young closeted Muslim men in New York find they may have stumbled into the War on Terror.

At 6 p.m. is While You Weren't Looking, a South African film set in Cape Town, interweaving the stories of a white lesbian couple who are adoptive parents to a young black woman, and an older white man pondering memories of a love affair in his youth with a radical black revolutionary, what might have been and what still may be.

Closing the festival at 8 p.m. is Beautiful Something, an edgy, absorbing and carnal look at the links between young and old, black and white, sex and love, desire and art, all unfolding on one eventful urban night among four gay men.

All-access passes allow patrons priority entrance to films and admittance to all festival events. Passes can be purchased through outrageousfilmfestival.org or at the theater’s OUTrageous hospitality table during the festival.

For further information, please visit OUTrageous online, on Twitter or on Facebook.

— Robby Robbins represents the OUTrageous LGBTQ Film Festival.