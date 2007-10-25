The Coastal Housing Coalition , 501(c) (3) nonprofit, is dedicated to addressing the region’s most critical problem — the housing shortage and the resultant impact on the community’s economic and environmental well-being. Job Description The Outreach Coordinator recruits, contacts and coordinates volunteers to attend housing forums, training workshops, public hearings and events. The Outreach Coordinator creates outreach materials including weekly email updates and updates the Voices for Housing website. Overall responsibilities: • Develops objectives and establishes plans to strengthen support with Voices for Housing volunteers. • Implements plan that includes annual volunteer recruitment goals. • Creates outreach materials and electronic alerts. • Cultivation of Voices for Housing volunteers. • With Coalition Director, manages activities and events, including coordination with outside vendors, and logistics coordination. • Develops and implements appropriate record-keeping systems for tracking volunteer interaction and activity. • Edits and updates for Voices for Housing website. • Provides leadership in Coalition efforts to recruit and cultivate a grassroots community of volunteers. Qualifications: BA or equivalent. Coordinator must be self motivated, organized, and able to plan his/her own work schedule and have public speaking, facilitation and training skills. Experience in grassroots organizing a plus, but we will train the right person. Good writing, speaking and people skills are important. Enthusiasm for the cause of affordable and workforce housing a must! Send cover letter and resume to [email protected] .

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

