Outreach Coordinator
The Coastal Housing Coalition, 501(c) (3) nonprofit, is dedicated to addressing the region’s most critical problem — the housing shortage and the resultant impact on the community’s economic and environmental well-being.
Job Description
The Outreach Coordinator recruits, contacts and coordinates volunteers to attend housing forums, training workshops, public hearings and events. The Outreach Coordinator creates outreach materials including weekly email updates and updates the Voices for Housing website.
Overall responsibilities:
• Develops objectives and establishes plans to strengthen support with Voices for Housing volunteers.
• Implements plan that includes annual volunteer recruitment goals.
• Creates outreach materials and electronic alerts.
• Cultivation of Voices for Housing volunteers.
• With Coalition Director, manages activities and events, including coordination with outside vendors, and logistics coordination.
• Develops and implements appropriate record-keeping systems for tracking volunteer interaction and activity.
• Edits and updates for Voices for Housing website.
• Provides leadership in Coalition efforts to recruit and cultivate a grassroots community of volunteers.
Qualifications:
BA or equivalent. Coordinator must be self motivated, organized, and able to plan his/her own work schedule and have public speaking, facilitation and training skills. Experience in grassroots organizing a plus, but we will train the right person. Good writing, speaking and people skills are important. Enthusiasm for the cause of affordable and workforce housing a must!
Send cover letter and resume to [email protected].
