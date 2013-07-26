Outrigger Sprint Championships Set for Saturday at Leadbetter Beach

The Southern California Outrigger Racing Association and the Santa Barbara Outrigger Canoe Club will present the State Sprint Championships from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at Leadbetter Beach.
Saturday will be the final races in the Outrigger Canoe Sprint Race series. Outrigger canoe clubs from all over California will be attending the 32nd annual Sprint Championship races.
There should be several thousand people in attendance this Saturday at Leadbetter Beach. There will also be traditional Hawaiian hula dancing, live music by One Two Tree, a beer garden sponsored by New Belgium and food by Georgia’s Smokehouse.
Event sponsors are the Santa Barbara News-Press, Patagonia, American Riviera Bank, New Belgium Ale, Massage Envy, Georgia’s Smokehouse, Carribean Coffee Company and Sandbar restaurant.
— Fred Williamson represents the Santa Barbara Outrigger Canoe Club.