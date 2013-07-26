Outrigger Sprint Championships Set for Saturday at Leadbetter Beach

There should be several thousand people in attendance this Saturday at Leadbetter Beach. There will also be traditional Hawaiian hula dancing, live music by One Two Tree, a beer garden sponsored by New Belgium and food by Georgia’s Smokehouse.

Saturday will be the final races in the Outrigger Canoe Sprint Race series. Outrigger canoe clubs from all over California will be attending the 32nd annual Sprint Championship races.

The Southern California Outrigger Racing Association and the Santa Barbara Outrigger Canoe Club will present the State Sprint Championships from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at Leadbetter Beach.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >