Outside Attack Paces San Marcos Past Buena

Girls Volleyball

The outside hitters shined for San Marcos on Tuesday in a four-set Channel League girls volleyball win at Buena, 25-19, 25-18, 23-25, 25-19.

Jenna MacFarlane paced the Royals' attack with 23 kills, Sierra Palladino had eight kills and opposite hitter Bella Johnson supplied nine kills.

Kristine Fimlaid put away seven balls in the middle.

Setters Ellie Gamberdella and Taylor Hantgin combined for 30 assists, and Gamberdella provided four kills.

With the win, the Royals finish the first round of league play at 3-1.

