Outside Hitters Shine in Westmont’s 3-0 Sweep

College Volleyball

Westmont College's outside hitters combined for 26 kills and a .460 attack percentage on Friday night as the #17 Warriors (15-4, 6-3 GSAC) defeated Ottawa of Arizona (9-8, 4-6) in straight sets (25-12, 25-13, 25-22).

Hali Galloway recorded 14 kills on 26 attempts while recording a .500 attack percentage and Brooklynn Cheney went 12 of 24 and hit .417.

"Hali and Brooklynn were absolutely on fire," said Westmont head coach Patti Cook. "It was fun to see them swing away and be able to find the court down the line, find it in the seam and find it in the angle. They were unstoppable.

"Their success has a lot to do with (middle blockers) Kaylee Ivie and Samantha Neely coming in hard and drawing the block. It has a lot to do with (setter) Amy Buffham staying deceptive with setting and continuing to find the hot hands. It is also a huge credit to our passing and ball control. We were able to hold the block and find a lot of holes for all of our hitters."

In the third set, Westmont jumped out to a 16-7 lead and looked like they might close out the match with ease. However, the Spirit rallied and put together a 13-6 run to bring Ottawa to within two points (22-20).

"Ottawa started serving a lot tougher, started picking up more balls on defense and coming in more aggressive offensively," reported Cook. "That is what we were expecting from them the entire game. It caught us off guard that it came so late."

On the next two points, the teams traded attack errors to make the score 23-21 in favor of the Warriors. Buffham responded by dumping the ball over the net to give Westmont match point at 24-21. After Ottawa's Jorie Mayfield delivered a kill to make the score 24-22, Galloway settled the matter with a kill to give Westmont its fourth win in as many games.

Less than two weeks after falling into seventh place in the GSAC standings, Westmont has claimed sole possession of second. The Master's (20-3, 9-0) leads the GSAC by three games.

Westmont will host Arizona Christian on Saturday at 2 p.m.