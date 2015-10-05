Monday, April 30 , 2018, 7:01 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 
Over 100 Businesses to Join Allan Hancock College Career Exploration Day

By Gina Herlihy for Allan Hancock College | October 5, 2015 | 4:21 p.m.

More than 100 Central Coast businesses and college programs will be represented at Allan Hancock College’s Career Exploration Day.

The 11th annual event will take place Friday, Oct. 9, 2015, from 9:30 a.m. to noon. The outdoor event will take place in the Commons which is at the center of the Santa Maria campus. Members of the public are also invited to attend.

The free event is the perfect opportunity for students and members of the public to connect with potential employers to learn about the specific training and educational needs of their business or industry. 
 
“The goal of the event is to expose high school and college students to career opportunities on the Central Coast and to make sure they know how to prepare for the careers of their choice,” said Nohemy Ornelas, associate superintendent/vice president of Student Services. “It also helps those still exploring career options to talk directly with employers.”
 
More than 2,000 students from various Central Coast high schools, as well as hundreds of Hancock students will attend. The event will also include tours of the Hancock campus to highlight various programs that include culinary arts, business, automotive, early childhood study, viticulture and PCPA. 

Some of the confirmed businesses attending the event include Chumash Employee Resource Center, California Highway Patrol, Select Staffing, Wells Fargo Bank, Volt, Dignity Health, Sunrise Growers and Hardy Diagnostics. Various county, state and federal agencies will also on campus.
 
There is still time for interested businesses and agencies to register. They must complete and submit the form located a twww.hancockcollege.edu/careerexploration.

For more information, contact Lynn Mayer at 805.922.6966 x3374 or [email protected].

— Gina Herlihy is a public affairs and publications technician for Allan Hancock College.

 
