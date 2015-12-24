Over 200 Local Kids Take to the Waves at 2nd Annual Lakey Peterson Keiki Bowl

Advice

The Surf Happens Foundation hosted the second annual Lakey Peterson Keiki Bowl (LPKB) at Leadbetter Point in Santa Barbara Saturday, Dec. 19, 2016.

A free U14 surfing competition, the Keiki Bowl featured over 200 local kids and their families enjoying the beach together. The event is designed to promote healthy lifestyles, goal setting practices and community building, while serving as a pay it forward fundraiser for the Surf Happens Foundation.

All surfers progressed past the first round regardless of how they placed in their opening, main-event heat. The upper half of the bracket remained in the main event while the lower half of the bracket advanced into a repechage event. The rest of the competition proceeded with top 50 percent advancing in each division.

Lakey Peterson was on hand from dawn until dusk cheering the kids on, sharing her infectious stoke and passion and acting as an ambassador for the Surf Happens Foundation.

It was only a few years ago that she was just a grommet herself learning in these same waters and competing in Surf Happens events. Her passion for the sport and enthusiasm for kids make her the perfect teacher.

When the warm sunny conditions were replaced by cool and rainy ones, Peterson started a game of beach flags to keep the kids warm and stoked. After the game she hosted the Surf Happens Foundation environmental stewardship component of the event teaching the Surf Happens Foundation High Five Program, which involves picking up five pieces of trash every time you go to the beach and five other easy solutions to reducing waste and carbon handprint.

Hundreds of little hands scoured the beach and picked up trash from the sand. After the recent high tides that combined with surf and wind, the beach had plenty to clean and three MarBorg bins of waste were filled then analyzed of their contents. The beach was left spot less with the kids excited about doing their part, with high five as the start.

When not cleaning the beach or out surfing in heats, kids were treated to beach games like capture the flag, jumping on a bosu with a softboard in front of a wave picture and watching friends enjoy the ocean.

Surfers showcased amazing skills from the U8 paddle in to the U14 division, making the most out of the clean 1-3 foot surf.

A highlight of the event was the U8 Push In Party division, featuring 28 kids, some as young as 4 years old, riding waves with friends and family for 30 minutes. Peterson and Chris Keet jumped in the water to join the fun and party waves were shared by all.

The nonprofit arm of Surf Happens Surf School, the Surf Happens Foundation, is a registered 501(c)(3) that funds the LPKB through the support of generous donors.

The Lakey Peterson Keiki Bowl was presented by Channel Islands Surfboards, Hurley and Surf Happens Surf School with amazing prize give aways. Contributing sponsors included GoPro, Clif Bar, Scosche Audio and Sex Wax. Media sponsors included the Santa Barbara Independent, Deep magazine and Surfline.

— Jenny Keet represents the Surf Happens Foundation.