Eateries Dishing Out Dining Deals for Santa Barbara Restaurant Week

February 23, 2018

If you’re looking to try a new restaurant or eatery on Santa Barbara County’s South Coast, now is the time to dine.

More than 30 dining spots participating in Santa Barbara Restaurant Week are offering reduced prices and multicourse meals through March 4, with establishments from Carpinteria to Goleta and everywhere in between.

Restaurant price points are $25, $35 and $45. All have a prix fixe menu selection.

Customers select from three options for each course, including an appetizer, entrée and dessert.

During Santa Barbara Restaurant Week, six wine tasting rooms downtown also will feature a special 2-for-1 tasting.

View the meal-deal offerings for Santa Barbra on the event’s website by clicking here. The event is presented by Jordano's Inc. and the Pacific Beverage Co.

With more than 450 eateries within the city's borders, Santa Barbara Restaurant Week provides a platform for local businesses to participate and showcase menu favorites. 

Santa Barbara Restaurant Week has partnered with the California Restaurant Association Foundation and plans to donate 50 percent of proceeds from restaurant registration to CRAF's grant program, which offers financial relief to restaurant and hospitality workers who experienced loss during the Thomas Fire and the Montecito debris flow.

Restaurant Week began in 1992 in New York City to coincide with the Democratic National Convention. It has grown to become popular internationally, with many major cities participating.

The event was started by Tim Zagat, a restaurant review publisher, and New York City restaurateur Joe Baum

