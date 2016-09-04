Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 11:53 pm | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Antique Car Club Drives New Interest in Old Cars, Automotive History

Some of the oldest cars in Santa Barbara are on display at Antique Automobile Car Association’s annual summer picnic at Carriage Museum

Dana Newquist, center, with his vintage 1906 Locomobile. Newquist is president of the Santa Barbara chapter of the Antique Automobile Car Association. The appeal of antique cars, he says, is that “you can fix forever, so they’re going to be around forever. Plus, they have unique body styles that you’ll never see again.” Click to view larger
Dana Newquist, center, with his vintage 1906 Locomobile. Newquist is president of the Santa Barbara chapter of the Antique Automobile Car Association. The appeal of antique cars, he says, is that “you can fix forever, so they’re going to be around forever. Plus, they have unique body styles that you’ll never see again.” (Sam Goldman / Noozhawk photo)
By Sam Goldman, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @Sam__Goldman | September 4, 2016 | 3:05 p.m.

[Click here for a related Noozhawk photo gallery.]

More than a century of automotive history was on display Sunday afternoon at the annual summer picnic of the Antique Automobile Car Association’s Santa Barbara regional chapter.

Held at the Carriage and Western Art Museum of Santa Barbara next to Pershing Park, the owners of some of the oldest cars around gathered to show off their wheels and enjoy some good old-fashioned barbecue.

Santa Barbara’s antique car culture is a strong one, regional president Dana Newquist told Noozhawk, with about 115 members in the local chapter.

Although any vehicle over 25 years old can qualify as an antique with the AACA, many of the cars lining the museum’s back lot had that beaten by several decades, like Newquist’s own 1906 Locomobile with a 1926 engine and drivetrain.

Much of the fascination attached to antique cars, Newquist said, is rooted in their durability.

When the new technology and electronics that are integral to the functioning of today’s vehicles become obsolete and manufacturers stop carrying their parts, fixing up and restoring them becomes exceedingly difficult.

“Let’s say you have a burned-out resistor — if you can’t get the parts, what do you do?” he asked “You throw away the car.”

Antique cars, on the other hand, “you can fix forever, so they’re going to be around forever,” he added. “Plus, they have unique body styles that you’ll never see again.”

Considerable time and effort is needed to take those vintage vehicles and make them not just reliably drivable, but, in the case of Newquist’s Locomobile, capable of handling freeway speeds.

“It can take five years or more just to restore a car, and then it always requires some kind of maintenance,” he said.

“You might spend at least an hour a month” working on one, he added.

The AACA is the largest auto club in the world, he said, with chapters across the United States.

Because it covers all marquees — or car brands — it’s become the go-to place for antique car enthusiasts, especially for those whose vehicles lack a corresponding marque club.

The AACA Santa Barbara chapter meets monthly at Harry’s Plaza Café at 3313 State St. in Loreto Plaza. Anyone interested in joining the association or getting involved can contact Newquist at [email protected].

Noozhawk staff writer Sam Goldman can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 