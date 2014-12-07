Friday, June 22 , 2018, 8:54 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Over Tea, Breast Cancer Resource Center Supporters Share Hope and Celebrate Community

Fashion show highlights benefit for vital organization assisting those with breast cancer or dealing with benign breast health issues

By Rochelle Rose, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @NoozhawkSociety | updated logo | December 7, 2014 | 5:40 p.m.

The Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara’s Seventh Annual Tea & Fashion Show celebrated the courage and survivorship of many attendees Sunday.

Mentor was the presenting sponsor and was represented by a couple of tables of local employees in the Loggia Room of the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara.

More than 200 guests enjoyed a scrumptious light lunch, iced tea and coffee, and several divine desserts. This all happened before a runway fashion show with clothing and accessories provided by Saks Fifth Avenue and modeled by Breast Cancer Resource Center clients.

The heartwarming and uplifting affair was a wonderful time to share with friends and fellow supporters during the holiday season. Funds for this essential community center also were raised with a jewelry boutique, a pick-and-chose raffle and silent auction.

Kristi Marx from the Saks Fifth Avenue Santa Barbara store provided the fashion show commentary as each model displayed two changes of dynamic clothing for the fashion show. Along with the fashion commentary, BCRC Executive Director Silvana Kelly read personal stories about each model’s journey with breast cancer as a client of the Breast Cancer Resource Center.

Betty Hatch and her husband, Stan, both experienced breast cancer.

“At the center, I found friends. Clients receive flowers at their homes. It has been so much easier to go through our journeys with the Breast Cancer Resource Center,” Hatch shared.

“Going to the center was like going to my grandmother’s house," model Jackie Hubert shared. "There is just so much comfort there. The staff and volunteers spend time all the time you need with you.”

Along with Mentor, sponsors included Edward The Fix It Guy Inc., Ellen and Dr. Tom Fogel, Rose Hodge, Dede Noon and Arnoldi’s Café, Evie Sullivan, Barbara Tzur and Brylen Technologies, and in-kind donors Saks Fifth Avenue’s Santa Barbara Store, Anna Paula Zwirn, Chanel, Belle Linn, Bobbi Brown, Laura Avalos and Mira Bella Salon & Spa, and Phase 3.

Board members include president Rose Hodge, vice president Elizabeth Saghi, treasurer Evie Sullivan, secretary Pat Durham, Andri Beauchamp, Corinna Gordon, Louise Henderson (honorary), Olivia Newton-John (honorary), Frederic Kass, M.D., Douglas Mackenzie, Sandi Nicholson (honorary), Carol Roe, Elizabeth Saghi, Alice Sanov, Deborah Turturro, NP, and Carolyn Wyatt.

Since 1997, the Breast Cancer Resource Center has been a clearinghouse of information, personal support through peer-counseling, and referral service for women diagnosed with breast cancer or dealing with benign breast health issues. The BCRC is a vital community resource in helping clients navigate and understand the disease management process and bridging gaps in emotional care and education.

Click here for more information about the Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara, or call 805.569.9693.

