Overnight Closure Set for Northbound 101 at Clark Avenue

A full closure of northbound Highway 101 at Clark Avenue will take place during the overnight hours, from 9 p.m.-6 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 10, and Thursday, Jan. 11, Caltrans has announced.

This closure is happening so Caltrans can perform repairs to the bridge girders over the northbound lanes of Hwy. 101 at Clark Avenue.

Motorists headed northbound will exit/re-enter the 101 via the off/on ramps at Clark Avenue. Motorists will also encounter one-way reversing traffic control on Clark Avenue near the bridge.

The bridge work at this over-crossing is one of several locations that have been improved on Hwy. 101 and State Route 166 in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

Contractor for this $1.2 million project is Souza Construction of San Luis Obispo. The project was postponed due to fire and weather but is expected to be complete in March, weather permitting, Caltrans said.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

For traffic updates in Santa Barbara County, call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs, 549-3318 or visit http://www.dot.ca.gov/dist05/paffairs/release.htm#sb.

— Jessica Biro for Caltrans.