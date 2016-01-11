Overnight Closures Planned on U.S. Highway 101 for Storm Damage Repairs

Sports

A project to repair potholes from recent storms on U.S. Highway 101 in both directions from north of Cathedral Oaks Road to north of Turnpike Road will continue during the week of Jan. 10, 2016.

Motorists will encounter overnight lane closures in both directions of U.S. Highway 101 between Los Carneros Road and Glen Annie Road Monday, Jan. 11, and Tuesday, Jan. 12, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

When this phase of roadwork is completed, the larger resurfacing project will resume in spring, following a winter suspension due to low temperatures.

The contractor for this $9.4 million project is Granite Construction of Santa Barbara. This project is expected to be completed in June of 2016.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway work zones.

For traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County, motorists can call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805.568.0858 or visit the District 5 website.

— Jim Shivers is the public information officer for Caltrans District 5.