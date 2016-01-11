Monday, April 2 , 2018, 1:27 pm | Overcast 58º

 
 
 
 
Sports

Overnight Closures Planned on U.S. Highway 101 for Storm Damage Repairs

Potholes located on U.S. Highway 101 north of Cathedral Oaks Road will undergo repair during a multi-night project.
Potholes located on U.S. Highway 101 north of Cathedral Oaks Road will undergo repair during a multi-night project. (Caltrans photo)
By Jim Shivers for Caltrans | January 11, 2016 | 9:30 a.m.

A project to repair potholes from recent storms on U.S. Highway 101 in both directions from north of Cathedral Oaks Road to north of Turnpike Road will continue during the week of Jan. 10, 2016.

Motorists will encounter overnight lane closures in both directions of U.S. Highway 101 between Los Carneros Road and Glen Annie Road Monday, Jan. 11, and Tuesday, Jan. 12, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

When this phase of roadwork is completed, the larger resurfacing project will resume in spring, following a winter suspension due to low temperatures.

The contractor for this $9.4 million project is Granite Construction of Santa Barbara. This project is expected to be completed in June of 2016.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway work zones.

For traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County, motorists can call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805.568.0858 or visit the District 5 website

Jim Shivers is the public information officer for Caltrans District 5.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 