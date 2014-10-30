Overnight Grind/Pave Project to Begin Sunday on Highway 101 in Goleta

Caltrans maintenance crews will perform a grind and pave operation on Highway 101 in Goleta during the overnight hours beginning Sunday night, Nov. 2, through Thursday morning, Nov. 6, in the following locations:

» The southbound on-ramps on Highway 101 at Los Carneros Road and Fairview Avenue will be closed from 8 p.m. until 6:30 a.m.

» The southbound off-ramp on Highway 101 at Patterson Avenue will be closed from 8 p.m. until 6:30 a.m.

» The No. 3 far right lane on Highway 101 between Fairview Avenue and Patterson Road will be closed from 8 p.m. until 6:30 a.m.

» The northbound off-ramp to Highway 217 will be closed on Wednesday, Nov. 5 from 8 p.m. until 6:30 a.m. Motorists may detour by using the northbound Highway 101 off-ramp at Fairview Avenue.

Motorists heading south on Highway 101 may use the on-ramp at Patterson Avenue. Motorists heading north on Highway 101 may use the on-ramps at Patterson Avenue or Los Carneros Road. Motorists can expect delays not to exceed 10 minutes.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

For traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County, call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805.568.0858 or visit the District 5 website by clicking here.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans.