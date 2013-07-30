Overnight Guardrail Repair Work Planned on Highway 101 On-Ramp in Santa Maria

An emergency guardrail repair project will take place overnight this Friday at the northbound Broadway on-ramp to Highway 101.

This roadwork, from 9 p.m. to 7:30 a.m., will result in the overnight closure of the northbound Highway 101 Broadway on-ramp.

Motorists going northbound from Broadway will have to detour back to Donovan Road on southbound Highway 101, then turn around and re-enter the northbound lanes of Highway 101. The northbound Broadway off-ramp will remain open. Motorists can expect a delay of 10 to 15 minutes, the approximate time it takes to drive to Donovan Road and turn around.

This project will be performed by Caltrans maintenance crews in Santa Maria.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

For traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County, click here or call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805.568.0858.

— Susana Cruz is a public information officer for Caltrans.