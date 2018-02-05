Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 10:19 am | Mostly Cloudy 64º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Overnight Lane Closures on Highway 101 in Carpinteria Planned Monday through Thursday

Shutdowns will take place from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. between Bailard and Linden avenues

Overnight lane closures on a stretch of Highway 101 in Carpinteria will begin Monday to accommodate nearby construction, according to the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments Click to view larger
Overnight lane closures on a stretch of Highway 101 in Carpinteria will begin Monday to accommodate nearby construction, according to the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (Caltrans photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | February 5, 2018 | 4:44 p.m.

Overnight lane closures on a stretch of Highway 101 in Carpinteria will begin Monday to accommodate nearby construction, according to the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments.

The shutdowns will take place from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., as needed, beginning Monday through Thursday, between Bailard and Linden avenues.

Alternative routes will be provided for motorists during these times. The schedule is dependent on weather, and could change due to on-site revisions.

The closures are for temporary falsework installation to enable the construction of the overcrossing for the Linden and Casitas Pass Project, according to SBCAG.

“For the installation process, we need the closure,” project spokeswoman Kirsten Ayars said.

The succession of overnight lane closures isn’t expected to create slowdowns for commuters, she added.

The $60 million project began in 2016 and will be completed in 2019, based on the accelerated schedule. Funding comes from federal and state taxes, and the project is a partnership between Caltrans, SBCAG and the city of Carpinteria

The Linden and Casitas Pass Project is the third phase of widening Highway 101 between the city of Santa Barbara and Mussel Shoals in Ventura County, according to SBCAG.

Eight of the 16 miles in the area have been widened to include three lanes in each direction.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 