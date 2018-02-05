Overnight Lane Closures on Highway 101 in Carpinteria Planned Monday through Thursday

Shutdowns will take place from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. between Bailard and Linden avenues

Overnight lane closures on a stretch of Highway 101 in Carpinteria will begin Monday to accommodate nearby construction, according to the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments.

The shutdowns will take place from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., as needed, beginning Monday through Thursday, between Bailard and Linden avenues.

Alternative routes will be provided for motorists during these times. The schedule is dependent on weather, and could change due to on-site revisions.

The closures are for temporary falsework installation to enable the construction of the overcrossing for the Linden and Casitas Pass Project, according to SBCAG.

“For the installation process, we need the closure,” project spokeswoman Kirsten Ayars said.

The succession of overnight lane closures isn’t expected to create slowdowns for commuters, she added.

The $60 million project began in 2016 and will be completed in 2019, based on the accelerated schedule. Funding comes from federal and state taxes, and the project is a partnership between Caltrans, SBCAG and the city of Carpinteria.

The Linden and Casitas Pass Project is the third phase of widening Highway 101 between the city of Santa Barbara and Mussel Shoals in Ventura County, according to SBCAG.

Eight of the 16 miles in the area have been widened to include three lanes in each direction.

