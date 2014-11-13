Overnight Maintenance Scheduled for Highway 101 Near Santa Barbara

Caltrans will perform a grind and pave operation on Highway 101 near Santa Barbara during the overnight hours beginning Sunday night, Nov. 16, through Thursday morning, Nov. 20, in the following locations:

» The No. 2 lane of northbound Highway 101 from Sheffield Road to San Ysidro Road will be closed from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m.

» The No. 2 lane of southbound Highway 101 from Padaro Lane to Santa Claus Lane will be closed from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m.

» The center median of Highway 101 will be swept in both directions between Hot Springs Road and Fairview Avenue between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

A pothole repair operation will take place on the Highway 101 Undercrossing at Castillo Street on Thursday, Nov. 13 from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Motorists can expect delays not to exceed 10 minutes.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

For traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County, call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805.568.0858 or visit the District 5 website by clicking here.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans.