Overnight Maintenance to Close Highway 101 Ramps/Lanes at 3 Locations

Advice

Caltrans crews will be performing overnight maintenance on Highway 101 at three locations in Santa Barbara on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday (ending Friday morning).

This roadwork will result in the following ramp/lane closures:

» The southbound No. 2 (middle) and No. 3 (slow) lanes of Highway 101 between Fairview and Patterson avenues, the southbound Highway 101 on-ramp at Fairview Avenue, and the southbound Highway 101 off-ramp at Patterson Avenue will be closed for highway maintenance between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. Tuesday.

» The southbound No. 2 (slow) lane of Highway 101 between Glenn Annie and Los Carneros roads, the southbound Highway 101 on-ramp at Glenn Annie Road, and the southbound Highway 101 on- and off-ramps at Los Carneros Road will be closed for highway maintenance between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. Wednesday.

» The southbound No. 2 (slow) lane of Highway 101 between North Padaro Lane and Santa Claus Lane, the southbound Highway 101 on-ramp at North Padaro Lane and the southbound Highway 101 off-ramp at Santa Claus Lane will be closed for highway maintenance between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. Thursday.

Motorists can expect a delay not to exceed 10 minutes. There will be electronic message signs posted to alert motorists of the closures as well as the CHP to assist with traffic control.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones. For traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County, click here or call 805.549.331.

— Susana Cruz is a public information officer for Caltrans.