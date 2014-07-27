Overnight Power Outage Planned for Parts of Montecito

Some 260 customers in and around Montecito were expected to be without power Sunday night into Monday as a result of a planned outage by Southern California Edison Co.

Crews were scheduled to replaced a switch in the vicinity of San Ysidro Road and Jameson Lane, providing an additional circuit to serve the Carpinteria Valley, according to Rondi Guthrie, an Edison spokeswoman.

“It’s really for enhancing reliability in that area,” Guthrie told Noozhawk.

The outage was planned from 8 p.m. Sunday until 6 a.m. Monday, Guthrie said.

The overnight hours were selected, Guthrie said, to minimize impacts on some commercial customers in the area, including hotels.

