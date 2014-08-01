Overnight Resurfacing of Highway 246 in Solvang to Begin Monday

A project to resurface Highway 246 from Pine Street to Entrance Road in Solvang will begin Monday.

Motorists will encounter one-way reversing traffic control Sunday night through Thursday morning from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. Delays are not expected to exceed 15 minutes.

The contractor for this $758,000 project is CalPortland Construction of Santa Maria.

This project is expected to be completed by the end of September.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

For traffic updates on other state highways in Santa Barbara County, motorists can call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805.549.3318 or visit the District 5 website by clicking here.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans.