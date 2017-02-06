Overnight Storm Bringing Heavy Rainfall to Areas of Santa Barbara County

Surprisingly heavy rainfall was falling on Santa Barbara County early Monday, with almost an inch recorded on the Gaviota coast by midnight Sunday.

According to the National Weather Service, the rain is expected to continue through about midday Monday, before tapering off in the afternoon.

A chance of rain and showers remains in the forecast until Friday, when a new round of stronger and wetter storms is projected to roll ashore.

The weather service said Monday’s daytime temperatures should reach the upper 50s to mid-60s, with overnight lows in the 40s and 50s.

As of early Monday, the county Public Works Department had recorded 1.06 inches of rain at Rancho San Julian north of Gaviota, with 1.01 inches on the Gaviota coast and .99 inches at Refugio Pass.

Rain gauges on the eastern South Coast and in the North County had accumulated around a half-inch of rain, while the Santa Ynez Mountains were approaching an inch.

» Click here for the complete National Weather Service forecast.

» Click here to sign up for free Noozhawk Breaking News text alerts to your cell phone.

— Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.