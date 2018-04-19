Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 6:47 am | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Overnight Storm Leaves Dusting of Snow on Santa Barbara County Mountains

Most areas recorded a tenth of an inch or less of rainfall; sunny skies expected through middle of next week

Snow on mountains behind Montecito Click to view larger
A weak storm that moved through Santa Barbara County early Thursday left a dusting of snow on local mountains, including the Santa Ynez Range behind Montecito, above. (Jason Copus photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | April 19, 2018 | 11:57 a.m.

Many Santa Barbara County residents awoke to a relatively rare sight on Thursday — a dusting of snow on the upper reaches of the local mountain ranges.

There was only light precipitation from the weak weather system that moved through the region early Thursday, but it was enough to put some frosting on the Santa Ynez and San Rafael mountain ranges.

Manzanita Mountain in the backcountry southeast of Santa Maria and Doulton Tunnel above Montecito were the county’s wettest spots, receiving about a third of an inch of rain, according to the county Public Works Department.

The tiny North County community of Casmalia had 0.28 inches, and Burton Mesa north of Lompoc received 0.20 inches.

But most areas of the county recorded a tenth of an inch or less.

With the rainy season rapidly waning, the county stands at only about 55 percent of normal rainfall for this time of year.

Sunny skies are expected through the middle of next week, with daytime highs in the upper-60s and overnight lows around 50.

A Wind Advisory will be in effect until 3 a.m. Friday, with winds of 15-25 mph and gusts up to 40 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

Click here for the latest forecast.

Click here for real-time rainfall totals.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

