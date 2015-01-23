Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 1:42 pm | Mostly Cloudy 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Oversight Board Sets Stage for Lompoc Theatre Ownership Switch

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | January 23, 2015 | 11:18 p.m.

Efforts to revive the dilapidated Lompoc Theatre cleared another hurdle Friday morning when a panel took a step toward removing a $700,000 lien and transferring ownership of the property to the community group leading the restoration project. 

There still are several other milestones before the Lompoc Theatre finally is untangled from the legal web stemming from the collapse of the nonprofit Lompoc Housing & Community Development Corporation (LHCDC) and complicated by the state’s elimination of redevelopment agencies.

On Friday, the RDA Oversight Board — a panel to handle property that belonged to the old Lompoc Redevelopment Agency — adopted a resolution that essentially agrees to eventually forgive the loan and lift the lien for a fee of $1. Eliminating the lien then sets the stage for LHCDC to hand over ownership to the community group.

“We are exhilarated,” said Mark Herrier, president of the Lompoc Theatre Project, a group working to revive and renovate the old facility. Herrier grew up in Lompoc and appeared in the Porky’s series of films in the 1980s.

But he tempered the excitement, noting Friday’s action was one of several still needed before the nonprofit group finally takes possession of the property.

“That doesn’t mean it’s over,” Herrier said. “We still have to work out some details and a lot of times the devil is in the details.”

The LHCDC acquired the old theater building in the 100 block of North H Street in 2006 for $850,000 and had plans to restore it, city officials said in a staff report. But the plans fizzled amid allegations of financial mismanagement for the now-defunct nonprofit organization.

In 2011, Gov. Jerry Brown ordered the elimination of redevelopment agencies with special oversight boards created to handle transferring property for the successor agencies. Redevelopment agencies were formed to direct property taxes to special government organizations to remove blight in cities. Typically, a city council also served as redevelopment agency board.

In its resolution adopted Friday, the Oversight Board determined it “would be in the best interest of the taxing entities to release liability in the property.”

The panel cited a Sept. 18, 2014 appraisal that claims the property actually has a negative value.

If empty, the land would be worth $700,000, according to the report by Santa Maria-based Reeder, Gilman & Associates.

“However, the subject property is not vacant and unimproved, and the existing improvements require demolition and removal,” the appraisers said. 

Demolition of the structure would cost $800,000, creating a final value of minus $100,000, the appraisal report noted. 

“The existing structure has no economic value,” the appraisers’ report said. “In fact, it has a negative value of demolition.”

The appraisers contend the costs of a new theater building at about $220 per square foot would run approximately $2.3 million. However, the community group’s proposed renovation plan equates to $440 per square foot, according to the appraisal report.

Last month, the Lompoc Theatre Project unveiled plans to restore and expand the existing structure for $5 million, money they intend to get through donations, fundraisers and grants. They ambitiously hope to mark the building’s 90th anniversary in 2017 with the completion of renovations.

While the negative appraisal could be viewed as daunting, Herrier said they see as a sign of just how well-developed the theater building is based on a demolition estimate.

Demolishing a building with historical status wouldn’t be simple, he noted. 

“Luckily for all of us, the only viable option is that it remain a theater there,” Herrier said. 

In the resolution adopted Friday, the Oversight Board said restoration plans actually would be positive for other agencies that receive property taxes.

“Should the property be transferred to an organization willing to assume this liability and rehabilitate this property, the property’s value would increase and the taxing entities would receive increased property tax revenues and potentially, increased sales tax revenue due to increased activity in the downtown area,” the Oversight Board noted.

While the California Department of Finance has blessed the steps needed for eliminating the lien and transferring the building to the Theatre Project, the matter still must return to the state agency for final approval, Herrier said. He expects to get the state’s approval within 90 days.

However, the Oversight Board wants some matters addressed, such as how the property title will be given to the defunct LHCDC and then handed over to the new owners.

Lompoc Theatre Project members were not deterred by those final questions Friday.

“The bottom line is we’re going forward,” Herrier said. “This was a big one and we got past it.”

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 