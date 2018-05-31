Overturned Big-Rig Forces Closure of Highway 166 East of Santa Maria

An overturned big-rig forced the closure of Highway 166 in both directions east of Santa Maria Thursday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The non-injury accident occurred at about 8:30 p.m. near Twitchell Reservoir, the CHP said.

Highway 166 was shut down at Thompson Avenue on the west and Alamo Creek Road on the east, a stretch of about 10 miles, the CHP said.

A heavy-duty tow truck was reported en route to the scene to remove the damaged semi.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

