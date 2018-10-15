Overturned Box Truck Closes Northbound Highway 1 Near Vandenberg AFB

Traffic was shut down between Vandenberg Village and Vandenberg Air Force Base

Northbound Highway 1 was shut down Monday afternoon after a box truck overturned, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred at about 1:40 p.m. near Santa Lucia Canyon Road.

The driver of the truck, identified as Samuel Sanchez, 25, of Santa Maria, was southbound on Highway 1 when he began to move into the left lane to pass slower traffic when he noticed another vehicle already in the lane, the CHP said.

“The driver tried to swerved back into the No. 2 lane, at which time he lost control, traveling back across the southbound lanes, through the center divider guard rail and overturned onto the northbound side of SR-1, blocking all northbound lanes,” said CHP Officer Rick Larson.

No one was injured in the crash, Larson said.

Northbound traffic was shut down between Vandenberg Village and Vandenberg Air Force Base, and the roadway was expected to remain closed until about 5:30 p.m.

Southbound lanes remained open.

Alternate route suggestions would be Harris Grade to San Antonio Road. to Highway 1 or Highway 101 to Los Alamos to Highway 1, the CHP said.

