Crash Shuts Down Northbound Highway 101 Near El Capitan

Northbound Highway 101 was shut down Friday evening after a pickup truck towing a travel trailer overturned near El Capitan State Beach, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred at about 4:15 p.m., and involved a Dodge Ram 350 pickup truck and 24-foot travel trailer, the CHP said.

An ambulance was sent to the scene, but it was unclear whether anyone was injured in the crash.

Motorists heading north were being advised to use Highway 154 over San Marcos Pass rather than Highway 101.

The vehicle was noted to be leaking fluid, and sewage was seen leaking from the trailer onto the roadway, the report stated.

Tow trucks were en route to the scene, and signs had been placed at Las Positas and Highway 154 notifying drivers of the closure.

