Lanes Reopen After Overturned Semi Truck Blocked Northbound Highway 101 Near Gaviota

All lanes clear after hours of diverted traffic while crews worked to clear the double-trailer truck from the scene

A FedEx semi truck overturned Thursday morning on Highway 101 near Gaviota, blocking all northbound lanes at Refugio Road, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol.

The truck overturned around 6:50 a.m. and the 18-wheeler, double-trailer truck was finally cleared and lanes reopened by 3:30 p.m.

To keep traffic moving, Caltrans diverted cars to the southbound lanes, where one lane of northbound traffic could get through while southbound traffic was reduced to one lane.

Vehicles were also advised to use Highway 154 during the closure.

The truck driver, Ruben Serna of Santa Maria, was driving northbound and for unknown reasons, allowed the truck to drift into the center median, Gutierrez said.

The left front of the truck hit a berm and tipped onto its driver's side, blocking all northbound lanes.

"Drugs or alcohol are not suspected as an attributing factor to this collision," Gutierrez said.

Serna had only minor injuries, bumps and bruises, and refused transport to a hospital after being examined at the scene, fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

The CHP is investigating the accident.

