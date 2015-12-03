Monday, April 9 , 2018, 6:39 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Lanes Reopen After Overturned Semi Truck Blocked Northbound Highway 101 Near Gaviota

All lanes clear after hours of diverted traffic while crews worked to clear the double-trailer truck from the scene

A double-trailer semi truck overturned Thursday morning and blocked all northbound Highway 101 lanes near Mariposa Reina on the Gaviota Coast.
A double-trailer semi truck overturned Thursday morning and blocked all northbound Highway 101 lanes near Mariposa Reina on the Gaviota Coast.  (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | updated logo 3:30 p.m. | December 3, 2015 | 7:56 a.m.

A FedEx semi truck overturned Thursday morning on Highway 101 near Gaviota, blocking all northbound lanes at Refugio Road, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol. 

The truck overturned around 6:50 a.m. and the 18-wheeler, double-trailer truck was finally cleared and lanes reopened by 3:30 p.m.  

To keep traffic moving, Caltrans diverted cars to the southbound lanes, where one lane of northbound traffic could get through while southbound traffic was reduced to one lane.

Vehicles were also advised to use Highway 154 during the closure. 

The truck driver, Ruben Serna of Santa Maria, was driving northbound and for unknown reasons, allowed the truck to drift into the center median, Gutierrez said. 

The left front of the truck hit a berm and tipped onto its driver's side, blocking all northbound lanes.

"Drugs or alcohol are not suspected as an attributing factor to this collision," Gutierrez said.

Serna had only minor injuries, bumps and bruises, and refused transport to a hospital after being examined at the scene, fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

The CHP is investigating the accident. 

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Traffic was diverted to Highway 154 after a semi truck overturned on Highway 101 Thursday morning. Click to view larger
Traffic was diverted to Highway 154 after a semi truck overturned on Highway 101 Thursday morning.  (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
