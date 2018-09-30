Overturned Tanker Truck Leads to Highway 1 Closure West of Orcutt

One minor injury reported in crash near Solomon Road

A fully loaded oil tanker truck toppled over Sunday night, prompting the closure of Highway 1 west of Orcutt.

Shortly after 8 p.m., personnel from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and the California Highway Patrol were dispatched to the incident on Highway 1 near Solomon Road.

For unknown reasons, the tanker-truck overturned, possibly after a passenger vehicle’s driver brake-checked the truck driver, according to emergency dispatch reports.

The tanker reportedly was not leaking, but authorities were investigating a leak thought to be coming from the big-rig.

Authorities closed Highway 1 between Clark Avenue and Black Road while crews worked to remove the wreckage.

The roadway remained closed some three hours later.

One minor injury was reported.

