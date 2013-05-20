One Hurt as Truck Crash Snarls Highway 101 Traffic

One person was seriously injured Monday in a wreck involving an overturned truck that tied up commuter traffic on Highway 101 in Carpinteria, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The accident occurred shortly after 7 a.m. on the northbound freeway at Santa Monica Road, according to CHP dispatch.

The vehicle was a box truck reportedly loaded with produce, the CHP said, adding that several other vehicles also were involved.

Officers dispatched to the scene found the truck on its side, and two lanes of the freeway were blocked while they investigated and cleared the wreckage.

One person suffered major injuries in the accident, according to a CHP spokesman., and was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.