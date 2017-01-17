Owen Bates Scores Hat Trick for San Marcos in 4-0 Win Over Buena

Boys Soccer

Owen Bates recorded a hat trick and Rosalio Manzo played a stellar defensive game to lead the San Marcos boys soccer team to a 4-0 win over Buena in a Channel League match on Tuesday.

It was the first league win for the Royals, who are 1-1-1 and 4-7-3 overall.

"The boys played their best game overall tonight. I'm very proud of their performance," coach Daniel Torres said. "They followed the script and they've bought into our ideas as crazy as they are sometimes."

Bates scored in the 19th and 29th minutes in the first half and completed his hat trick in the 75th minute. Camilo Gonzagui scored in the 65th minute.

The defense of Manzo drew praise from Torres. "He's not on the scoresheet, but he followed our game plan just like we asked. He recovered close to 20 balls for us and kept their best player from ever getting the ball. His performance tonight was as good as I've see from any player in my 7 years of coaching varsity," said Torres.

Goalkeeper Bryce Tomlinson earned the shutout and his first league win.

San Marcos plays Santa Barbara in their Super Soccer Saturday. The site of the 7 p.m. game will be determined by the weather. It could be at SBCC.

