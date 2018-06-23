Owen Estabrook Gets Goleta Valley South LL 12U Stars Going With No-Hitter, Grand Slam

Youth Sports

Owen Estabrook fired a four-inning no-hitter and blasted a grand slam to lead the host Goleta Valley South Little League 12-under All Stars to a 10-0 victory over Carpinteria in an opening-round game of the District 63 Tournament on Saturday.

Estabrook struck out eight in the four-inning mercy-rule win.

Braden Becchio hit a two-run homer in the second inning to give Goleta Valley South a 3-0 lead. The host team then erupted for seven runs in the fourth, highlighted by Estabrook's grand slam. Dane Dawson and Alvaro Contreras also drove in runs in the inning.

Lance Anderson, Abel Renteria, Ryan Ewart and Mason Pettingill each collected hits in the game.

GVSLL will play Dos Pueblos on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

