Designed to ignite the imagination and inspire creativity, Laguna Blanca School invites the Santa Barbara community to jump down the rabbit hole for the ninth annual Owls in Wonderland Carnival, Sunday, Nov. 11.

The whimsical event takes place 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Lower School campus, 260 San Ysidro Road, Montecito.

The day of interactive learning and creative play lets children of all ages to build their own one-of-a-kind topper in the Mad Hatter’s Workshop, explore bubbling potions and slimy surprises in Mad Science, and create masterpieces at the art station.

Guests can make keepsake photos using the magic of technology at Cheshire Illusions Photo Booth, move from station to station to collect stamps for their passports, then take a break at the Tea Party or listen to Story Time Adventures on the front porch.

Inspired by Swoop, the school's owl mascot, and the timeless tale of Alice in Wonderland, the event draws hundreds of Santa Barbara children each year.

Adding to the festive spirit and befitting the Alice in Wonderland theme, volunteers and guests are encouraged to dress up as characters from the story.

Admission and activities are free and geared toward children ages 3-10, as well as the young at heart. Complimentary valet parking is available and encouraged. Guests can get tickets to the event at lagunablanca.org/wonder.

Food will be available for purchase from El Taco Tequila Taqueria and Here’s the Scoop Ice Cream.

For more information, contact Tara Broucqsault, 805-687-2461 ext. 0209 or [email protected] For more about Laguna Blanca, visit www.lagunablanca.org or contact 805-687-2461.

— Tara Broucqsault for Laguna Blanca School.