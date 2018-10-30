Tuesday, October 30 , 2018, 10:45 am | Fog/Mist 64º

 
 
 
 

Owls in Wonderland

By Tara Broucqsault for Laguna Blanca School | October 30, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
Alice and the Mad Hatter.
Alice and the Mad Hatter. (Courtesy photo)

Designed to ignite the imagination and inspire creativity, Laguna Blanca School invites the Santa Barbara community to jump down the rabbit hole for the ninth annual Owls in Wonderland Carnival, Sunday, Nov. 11.

The whimsical event takes place 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Lower School campus, 260 San Ysidro Road, Montecito.

The day of interactive learning and creative play lets children of all ages to build their own one-of-a-kind topper in the Mad Hatter’s Workshop, explore bubbling potions and slimy surprises in Mad Science, and create masterpieces at the art station.

Guests can make keepsake photos using the magic of technology at Cheshire Illusions Photo Booth, move from station to station to collect stamps for their passports, then take a break at the Tea Party or listen to Story Time Adventures on the front porch.

Inspired by Swoop, the school's owl mascot, and the timeless tale of Alice in Wonderland, the event draws hundreds of Santa Barbara children each year.

Adding to the festive spirit and befitting the Alice in Wonderland theme, volunteers and guests are encouraged to dress up as characters from the story.

Admission and activities are free and geared toward children ages 3-10, as well as the young at heart. Complimentary valet parking is available and encouraged. Guests can get tickets to the event at lagunablanca.org/wonder.

Food will be available for purchase from El Taco Tequila Taqueria and Here’s the Scoop Ice Cream.

For more information, contact Tara Broucqsault, 805-687-2461 ext. 0209 or [email protected] For more about Laguna Blanca, visit www.lagunablanca.org or contact 805-687-2461.

— Tara Broucqsault for Laguna Blanca School.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 