Girls Soccer

Owls Look Sharp in Win Over Coast Union

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | January 26, 2016 | 5:57 p.m.

Laguna Blanca jumped on Coast Union for two goals in the first half en route to a 3-1 non-league girls soccer win on Tuesday.

"We dominated play from the outset," Laguna coach Kevin Shertzer said. "It was clear that they were intent upon playing long balls to a very fast forward, but apart from a few opportunities from this style, we had the ball in their half and were threatening."

The Owls scored in the 20th minute when Brooklyn Kinsler took a quick throw-in and fed Kelly Bickett alone on goal. She calmly tucked the ball into the corner for a 1-0 lead.

Eight minutes later, Phoebe Madsen took a long throw and, in a mixup between the goalkeeper and a defender, found the net for an own goal.

"This was the best half of soccer I've seen my squad play this year," Shertzer said. "We were solid in defense and creative going forward."

Laguna scored its third goal in the 58th minute off another long throw-in from Madsen. Bickett got on the end of it and put her shot away for her second goal of the game.

Coast Union scored late in the second half.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

