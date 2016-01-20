Boys Basketball
Owls Pull Away from Ojai Valley
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | January 20, 2016 | 7:39 p.m.
Laguna Blanca got 19 points from Pierce O'Donnell and pulled away from Ojai Valley School in a Condor League boys basketball game on Wednesday.
The Owls used good ball movement to find create shots. Atti Roddick tossed in 14 points and Nat Schulhof scored 10 points to lead the second unit.
Laguna Blanca is 7-5 on the season.
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.