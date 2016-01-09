Boys Basketball
Owls Slip Past Orcutt Academy
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | January 9, 2016 | 8:33 p.m.
Pierce O’Donnell scored 10 of his team-high 12 points in the third quarter, sparking Laguna Blanca to 55-53 non-league boys basketball win over Orcutt Academy on Saturday.
Christian Fowler gave the Owls a big lift. He grabbed 13 rebounds, had four steals and score seven points.
